Radhika Madan-starrer 'Sanaa' is the most anticipated film of 2023! Read on to know why

New Delhi: Ever since the announcement of the film dropped in March, Sanaa is a film that has been on the watch-out list for audiences. The film has the best of all worlds, from a powerful cast, and mind-blowing music to a director who is a National Award Winner. Here we are listing down reasons why this is one of the most anticipated films of the year.

Radhika Madan

The supremely talented Radhika Madan, from making her debut with the unconventional Pataakha directed by Vishal Bhardwaj to Angrezi Medium to now Kuttey which is all set to hit the screens. Actor Radhika has been the talk of the town for all the right reasons. Radhika Madan stars in and as Sanaa in the film, she also quoted that it has been one of the most challenging and memorable experiences for her.

National Award-Winning Director

Sudhanshu Saria is a National award-winning filmmaker, who made his directorial debut with the romantic drama "Loev" in 2015. It premiered at many prestigious festivals all around the world and also won the Best Film Award at TLVFest- the LGBT International Film Festival in Tel Aviv, Israel. With his next psychological thriller "Knock Knock Knock" Sudhanshu claimed the National Award for Best Direction. Sanaa is directed and produced by him under his banner 'Fourline Entertainment'. Saria was announced as the director of the female-led espionage drama titled Ulajh, with Junglee Pictures. He is also co-producing and writing Delhi Crime Season 3 for Netflix. He is currently shooting a young-adult web show for Amazon Prime for which he is a showrunner.

Subject

Filmmaking has changed its course over the years. Filmmakers are more confined to telling heart-wrenching stories, stories which are socially and culturally connected with our daily lives. Sanaa is one such story, a social drama, that follows a headstrong and ambitious girl who is raging against an internal battle that is rooted in unhealed trauma.

Powerhouse Actors

Along with the talented actor, Radhika Madan as a lead; the film also features Pooja Bhatt, Sohum Shah and Shikha Talsania in pivotal roles. All of these actors are known for giving remarkable performances and have excelled every time they have been on the screen.

26th Tallinn Film Festival

Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival is one of the biggest film festivals in Northern Europe. Sanaa had its world premiere there this year, it was the only Indian film competing for The Grand Prix For Best Film at the 2022 Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival in Tallinn, Estonia. The film received an overwhelming response, making it an unforgettable moment for Saria and Madan who presented the film before the world audience.

Vishal Mishra's music

Music is the backbone of every Indian film, who better than the hitmaker Vishal Mishra for a film this special? The Kabir Singh fame has composed five unique songs for the film penned down by Anvitaa Dutt Guptan who has delivered chartbusters albums like Dostana and Queen.

These are six of the many reasons why we can't wait for the release of 'Sanaa.'