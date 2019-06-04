close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth starrer '2.0' to be released in China

Akshay played the role of antagonist Pakshi Rajan in the film, which was released in November 2018. 

Rajinikanth starrer &#039;2.0&#039; to be released in China

Mumbai: Superstar Rajinikanth and actor Akshay Kumar starrer "2.0" will be released in China on July 12. Akshay on Tuesday took to social media to announce the film's China release.

He wrote: "Get ready for the ultimate face-off, '2.0' releasing in China this July 12, 2019!"

Music maestro A.R. Rahman, who is the music director for "2.0", too shared the news. "2 point 0 in China on 56,000 screens. Premiere on June 28... Grand release on July 12," Rahman tweeted.

"2.0", a sequel to the 2010 film "Enthiran", is directed by Shankar. The movie features Rajinikanth in triple role as scientist Vaseegaran, Robot Chitti and 2.0, an upgraded version of Chitti.

Akshay played the role of antagonist Pakshi Rajan in the film, which was released in November 2018. "2.0" collected over Rs 500 at the box office. 

 

Tags:
Rajinikanth2.0Akshay Kumar2.0 filmtwo point zero
Next
Story

Jisshu Sengupta, Priyanka Bose, Akshay Anand join 'Sadak 2'

Must Watch

PT2M42S

Doctor beats up patient at Jaipur hospital