Rajinikanth starrer '2.0' to be released in China

Mumbai: Superstar Rajinikanth and actor Akshay Kumar starrer "2.0" will be released in China on July 12. Akshay on Tuesday took to social media to announce the film's China release.

He wrote: "Get ready for the ultimate face-off, '2.0' releasing in China this July 12, 2019!"

Music maestro A.R. Rahman, who is the music director for "2.0", too shared the news. "2 point 0 in China on 56,000 screens. Premiere on June 28... Grand release on July 12," Rahman tweeted.

"2.0", a sequel to the 2010 film "Enthiran", is directed by Shankar. The movie features Rajinikanth in triple role as scientist Vaseegaran, Robot Chitti and 2.0, an upgraded version of Chitti.

Akshay played the role of antagonist Pakshi Rajan in the film, which was released in November 2018. "2.0" collected over Rs 500 at the box office.