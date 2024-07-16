New Delhi: Bollywood's powerhouse of talent Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor are all set to star in Stree 2' and the buzz around the movie is palpable. The stars unveiled the new poster of the film to announce that the trailer of Stree 2 will be out in just two days. While the teaser of the film was received with loads of love, the trailer, which is set to be released on July 18, is expected to reveal more about the film’s plot and Rajkummar Rao’s role in it.

Stree 2 is set to head to the theatres on August 15. ‘Stree’, was directed by Amar Kaushik and featured Rajkummar Rao, Flora Saini, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee in pivotal parts.

The plot is based on the urban legend Nale Ba ("Come Tomorrow") of Karnataka.

The 2018 release ‘Stree’ is considered one of the best horror-comedy films in Hindi cinema which was widely appreciated by the audience.

The film’s release was changed to August 15 after the makers of the upcoming box-office hit ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ decided to move its release to December 6.

Earlier this year, Rajkummar Rao was seen in two releases - 'Srikanth' and 'Mr and Mrs Mahi’. While 'Srikanth' and 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' performed well and ended the dry spell of Bollywood’s box office, 'Stree 2' is also high on the expectations.

Apart from ’Stree 2’, Rajkummar Rao will be seen in ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’.