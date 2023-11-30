New Delhi: Excitement is reaching a fever pitch as Ranbir Kapoor's highly anticipated film, Animal, is set to hit theaters on December 1st. In this Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial, Kapoor assumes the role of Arjun, a tempestuous and enigmatic character with a criminal past, lending each of his actions a purpose.

While the film has already captivated audiences, especially with the popularity of the track 'Arjan Vailly,' which has amassed an impressive 24 million views on YouTube, there's more to the song than just its catchy beats and striking visuals. Beyond the surface lies a rich historical and cultural tapestry.

The song draws inspiration from a well-known folk tune originally composed by Punjabi folk artist Kuldeep Manak. Rooted in Sikh history, it weaves together elements of the film's narrative. The original composition delves into the life of Arjan Singh Nalwa, the son of Sikh military commander Hari Singh Nalwa, during the 18th century. Arjan, hailing from Jagraon near Ludhiana, took up the mantle after his father's demise, engaging in battles for the Sikh Empire against the formidable Mughals.

Watch the song here:

Structured in the style of Dhadi-Vaar music, traditionally used by Guru Gobind Singh as a war cry against the Mughals to uplift the spirits of his people, 'Arjan Vailly' signifies an exceptionally fierce individual unbound by conventional laws. Bhupinder Babbal lends his voice to this powerful rendition, featuring stellar performances by Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Rashmika Mandanna.

As December commences, the film promises a blockbuster start. The star-studded cast, including Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor, has already taken the internet by storm with its gripping trailer. With expectations soaring based on Sandeep Reddy Vanga's past directorial successes like 'Kabir Singh,' fans eagerly await the epic release scheduled for December 1st.