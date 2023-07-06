Ranveer Singh Turns 38: 6 Times He Left The Audience Spellbound

Ranveer Singh is one of the most talented and versatile actors in Bollywood. Known for his energetic personality and impactful performances in films, the actor has always impressed audiences with his acting skills and, of course, his quirky dressing sense. Ranveer Singh who is presently gearing up for his next release, Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, is celebrating his 38th birthday on July 6. From making his debut in Bollywood as a typical Delhi boy, Bittu Sharma, in Band Baaja Baarat to playing the difficulyt role of Allaudin Khilji in Padmavaat, the industry has seen a lot of shades of Ranveer Singh.

Ranveer Singh has clearly made himself the numero uno actor with his hard work and dedicated performances.

That said, here’s a list of Ranveer Singh’s 6 best performances to mark his 38th birthday:

cre Trending Stories

1) Band Baaja Baarat: Ranveer Singh made his debut with Band Baaja Baarat, a film that displayed his sparkling personality and earnest performance. Also featuring actress Anushka Sharma, Ranveer played the role of Bittu Sharma, who teams up with Shruti (Anushka Sharma) to run a wedding planning firm. The dialogues and the songs of the film were also a big hit.

2) Lootera: A completely different character than what he played in Band Baaja Baarat, Ranveer Singh as Varun in Lootera left a major impact on the audiences. With limited dialogues, his silence and expressions spoke for the character as he come across Pakhi (Sonakshi Sinha) and gives her a reason to live.

3) Goliyon ki Raasleela: Ram Leela: Released in the same year as Lootera, Ram Leela brought to the screen the iconic pair of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone and they created magic! Based on William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, Sanjay Leela Bhansali managed to bring out the electrifying chemistry between the two and the best of their performances in the film. Ranveer Singh, who managed to showcase a never-seen side of his acting skills, was outstanding as Ram.

4) Bajirao Mastani: Another Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, Bajirao Mastani saw Ranveer Singh and Deepika Pakudone come together again. The film was based on the life of Peshwa Bajirao and his love, Mastani. The actor performed flawlessly as the brave and fearless Bajirao. His Marathi accent and portrayal of a warrior left audiences surprised and impressed.

5) Padmaavat: Counted among one of his best performances to date, Ranveer Singh as the ruthless and ambitious Alauddin Khilji left everyone speechless. While Deepika Padukone as Queen Padmavati led the film, it was Ranveer Singh who grabbed more attention for his intense and captivating role. Sanjay Leela Bhansali indeed did a brilliant job by bringing out the dark side of the actor, making his character memorable.

6) Gully Boy: In an entirely different genre from what he had done so far, Ranveer Singh as an aspiring rapper, Murad, displayed a new side of his acting skills. Playing the role of a shy young boy, who is struggling with his life and passion, Ranveer Singh impressed the audience with his character.