The anticipated long weekend is upon us, inviting you to indulge in a much-awaited marathon of patriotic, romantic, action-packed thrillers, and suspenseful gems that have accumulated in your watchlist. No need to spend precious time searching for your favourites – we've prepared a curated list for you to dive into instantly. So, seize the opportunity, check off your bucket list before the day concludes, all while enjoying your snacks and snug blankets.

This compilation is a definite must-binge to maximise the enjoyment of the extended weekend.

Karma Calling:

Indulge in the opulent world of 'Karma Calling' on Disney+ Hotstar this weekend! Starring Raveena Tandon, this series promises a riveting blend of revenge, deceit, and betrayals. With massive grandeur, scale, and a glamorous outlook, it's set to be your 'guilty pleasure' watch. As you prepare your snacks and gather your favorite people, 'Karma Calling' is ready to leave you craving for more. Don't miss the debut of this series on January 26, 2024, offering a captivating narrative adapted and directed by Ruchi Narain of 'Guilty' fame. Get ready for a binge-worthy weekend filled with intrigue and drama!

Indian Police Force:

Prepare for an adrenaline-packed weekend with 'Indian Police Force' on Prime Video! Created and directed by Rohit Shetty and Sushwanth Prakash, this gripping police procedural stars Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, and Vivek Oberoi. Set in Shetty's Cop Universe, the series follows Delhi Police Officer Kabir Malik as he faces off against the nefarious Zarar on the path of terrorism. Brace yourself for a thrilling chase, witnessing the relentless pursuit of justice and the sacrifices made in the line of duty. Don't miss the action-packed drama that unfolds in this must-watch series.

Kabhi Tum Kabhi Hum Nahi The:

Dive into the depth of emotions of "Kabhi Tum Kabhi Hum Nahi The" on Pocket FM this weekend. Virat and Vedika's marriage of necessity unfolds into a complex tale of unrequited love and silent sacrifices. Virat, rejected by Damini due to illness, finds an unexpected connection with Vedika. Despite the physical distance, Vedika's sincere love for Virat remains unwavering. A story of duty, societal expectations, and unspoken emotions, this gripping audio series explores the intricacies of relationships. As you unwind on the long weekend, let "Kabhi Tum Kabhi Hum Nahi The" regale you with emotions, only on Pocket FM.

Warso:

Embark on a captivating cinematic journey with "Warso," a Gujarati web series directed by Abhinn and Manthan. Explore the fading world of Patola weaving, unveiling the challenges faced by talented weavers. Follow Hem (Gaurav Paswala), an ambitious individual choosing personal dreams over family tradition. Unexpectedly inheriting his family's 900-year-old Patola weaving legacy, Hem grapples with the dilemma of duty versus dreams. "Warso" entertains while shedding light on endangered traditional art forms. Experience Hem's journey and the rich tapestry of Patola weaving, a unique blend of entertainment and cultural exploration. Catch this heartfelt narrative exclusively on ShemarooMe.

Killer Soup:

Get ready for a weekend filled with dark humor and suspense as "Killer Soup" takes you on a twisted ride in the fictional Mainjur. Watch Konkona Sen Sharma's Swathi, a nurse-turned-chef, as she concocts a plan to replace her husband with a squint-eyed lookalike. Directed by Abhishek Chaubey, this black comedy crime thriller promises chaotic twists and stellar performances by Manoj Bajpayee. With its unique plot and unexpected turns, "Killer Soup" on Netflix is the binge-worthy treat you need this weekend.

The Legends Of Hanuman Season 3:

Immerse yourself in the divine tales of "The Legends Of Hanuman Season 3" on Disney+ Hotstar. This animated series explores the enduring bond between Lord Rama and his devoted companion Hanuman. In the latest season, witness Hanuman's growth as a leader, inspiring resilience on the battlefield. The improved animation and character design, coupled with astute storytelling, make this season visually impactful. As the battle unfolds, follow the triumphs and challenges faced by Shree Ram, Ravan, and the resilient Sita. For a spiritual and captivating weekend binge, join Hanuman on his epic journey of devotion and leadership.

Mushqil Bada Ye Pyaar Hai:

Add Pocket FM’s popular audio series 'Mushqil Bada Ye Pyaar Hai' to your weekend must-binge list for an immersive audio experience. Writer Tarun Jangid weaves a tale of love, betrayal, and destiny with Naina and Kartik at its core. As their story unfolds amid secrets and mysteries, Naina who was traumatised by the demons of her past unexpectedly meets Kartik, whose presence in her is like a breath of fresh air. An ironic twist with Aaryan and his feelings for Naina, Kartik's brother and Naina's childhood friend, adds drama to the story. The unexpected turn of Kartik's demise brings heartbreak, pushing Naina into marriage with Aryan—an exploration of love's resilience. With dynamics of love, jealousy, suspense, and poignant twists, this audio series promises an immersive weekend of gripping storytelling.

Cubicles Season 3:

Embark on the corporate journey with 'Cubicles Season 3' on SonyLiv! Follow Piyush as he navigates challenges as Team Lead, juggling work and friendships in this relatable workplace series. With engaging narratives and familiar scenarios, the show promises a weekend binge full of laughs and insights. Starring Abhishek Chauhan, Badri Chavan, Ayushi Gupta, Niketan Sharma, Ketaki Kulkarni, and Nimit Kapoor, the chaotic yet endearing world of 'Cubicles' is set to captivate your streaming experience. Don't miss the latest season's perfect blend of humor, camaraderie, and workplace drama!"

Tiger 3:

Gear up for a power-packed weekend with 'Tiger 3' on Prime Video! Salman Khan roars back as Tiger, defending family and nation against a vengeful enemy's plot. With high-octane action and thrilling sequences, this film is a treat for action enthusiasts. Join Tiger and Zoya, played by Katrina Kaif, as they face a harrowing personal threat from a vengeful terrorist, portrayed by Emraan Hashmi. 'Tiger 3' is a gripping instalment in the YRF Spy Universe, delivering edge-of-your-seat suspense and adrenaline-pumping moments.

Sam Bahadur:

Embark on an unforgettable weekend journey with 'Sam Bahadur' on Zee5. Portrayed by Vicky Kaushal, witness the extraordinary life of India's first Field Marshal, Sam Manekshaw. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the historical war drama delves into the geopolitical shaping of India's borders, promising an engaging narrative. With a stellar cast, including Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra, this film, releasing on January 26, 2024, is a captivating exploration of the high and low points in the life of a legendary military figure.

The Kerala Story:

Experience the gripping saga of 'The Kerala Story' on Zee5, a box office sensation that delves into the life of Shalini Unnikrishnan amidst religious terrorism. This film offers a compelling narrative that is a must-watch for your weekend binge. Directed by Sudipto Sen and featuring an ensemble cast including Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani, and Siddhi Idnani, it promises to be a thought-provoking addition to your watchlist. Don't miss the chance to witness the riveting tale unfold on your screen!