Saina teaser: Parineeti Chopra gives a smashing performance as Saina Nehwal - Watch

New Delhi: Parineeti Chopra starrer ‘Saina’ teaser dropped on Thursday (March 4). The sports biopic is based on the life of ace badminton player Saina Nehwal.

The much-awaited teaser begins with Saina, played by Parineeti, talking about how women, who constitute half of the population of the country, are married off at the age of 18, while men (‘raaja beta’) are encouraged to study further. She then goes on to say, however, that was not the case with her.

The more than one minute teaser shows glimpses of various moments of Saina’s life, including her Olympic win.

Take a look at the gripping teaser:

Directed by Amol Gupte, the movie is slated for a theatrical release on March 26. Manav Kaul, who plays her coach Pullela Gopichand, also makes an appearance in the teaser.

Earlier, on March 2, Saina Nehwal had taken to Twitter to share the first look poster of the movie. The poster created controversy on social media after many pointed out that the shuttlecock serve shown in the poster depicted a tennis serve rather than a badminton one.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Sujay Jairaj and Rashesh Shah under the banner of T-Series and Front Foot Pictures.

Parineeti Chopra was recently seen in Netflix’s ‘The Girl On The Train’. She will next be seen in ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’ opposite Arjun Kapoor. The movie will hit the theatres on March 19.