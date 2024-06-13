Advertisement
Sajid Nadiadwala Secures Kartik Aaryan's Widest Overseas Release with 'Chandu Champion'!

Chandu Champion' will be the first Kartik Aaryan film to be shown in countries like Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania, and Georgia. 

|Last Updated: Jun 13, 2024, 05:20 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Sajid Nadiadwala Secures Kartik Aaryan's Widest Overseas Release with 'Chandu Champion'! (Image : File Photo)

New Delhi: Jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, 'Chandu Champion' is one of the major releases this week. The trailer, songs, and intriguing promos have already generated significant excitement, showcasing Kartik Aaryan in a fresh, never-before-seen role.

This film marks a milestone in Kartik Aaryan's career, becoming his widest overseas release to date. Under the direction of Kabir Khan, it aims to make a lasting impression on global audiences.

Widest Overseas Release

Chandu Champion' will be the first Kartik Aaryan film to be shown in countries like Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania, and Georgia. With screenings in over 1,000 locations across more than 70 countries and on more than 1,300 screens, this release marks a significant

milestone in Kartik Aaryan's career. Despite his track record of delivering notable films, 'Chandu Champion' stands out as a major achievement in his filmography.

Notably, This sports drama will be Kartik's widest overseas release ever. In Europe, it will be showcased in the maximum number of countries and screens of his career, further expanding the superstar's global reach and appeal.

 Co-produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, Set for June 14, 2024 Release.

 

 

