Salman Khan Locks Eid 2025, Joins Hands With AR Murugadoss, Sajid Nadiadwala

Salman Khan is all set to arrive with the next mega venture with two exceptionally talented, director A.R. Murugadoss and producer Sajid Nadiadwala for one of the most ambitious films. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Mar 12, 2024, 12:25 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Salman Khan Locks Eid 2025, Joins Hands With AR Murugadoss, Sajid Nadiadwala Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The audience eagerly awaits what the superstar Salman Khan has on his plate next. Well, the superstar has already created an example in 2023 with the phenomenal success of Tiger 3 and now he is all set to arrive with the next mega venture with two exceptionally talented, director A.R. Murugadoss and producer Sajid Nadiadwala for one of the most ambitious films. 

Salman Khan always has something special to excite his fans. Yet again the superstar is all set to come back on EID 2025. This time he teams up with director A.R. Murugadoss and producer Sajid Nadiadwala. This is indeed the biggest announcement of this year that is worth creating waves among the fans. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Salman Khan has a longstanding collaboration of delivering blockbusters with producer Sajid Nadiadwala with films like Judwaa, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, and Kick just to name a few. After Kick the audience were waiting for this collaboration to happen. On the other hand, A.R. Murugadoss is a name behind superhits like, Ghajini, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, and many more in the Tamil film industry. 

A.R. Murugadoss made the first Hindi film Ghajini crossed 100 Cr. at the box office, and the producer-director Sajid Nadiadwala gave the 200 Cr. film with Salman Khan in Kick. Now, these two forces coming together with Salman Khan certainly guarantees a blockbuster on its way. This announcement is indeed the biggest one that has come this year. We eagerly anticipate seeing what this exceptional trio of Salman Khan, A.R. Murugadoss, and producer Sajid Nadiadwala will create with their collaboration. 

