Salman Khan shares new PIC from the sets of 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Salman Khan, on Friday, dropped a picture on his social media in which he flaunts his long hair as shoots for his upcoming project in Leh Ladakh.

Taking to Instagram, the `Sultan` actor shared the picture which he captioned, "Leh.. Ladakh ..." In the picture, Salman could be seen posing his back to the camera lens with long hair, with a black motorcycle standing behind him.

Recently Salman along with actor Pooja Hegde headed to Ladakh, to shoot the next schedule of their upcoming family entertainer film `Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali`. Pooja, on the other hand also shared a video on Instagram stories from the hill station.

Earlier, the `Bajrangi Bhaijaan` actor shared his long-haired look from `Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali`, when he started shooting for the big budgeted project.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film also stars Zaheer Iqbal, Shehnaaz Gill and south actor Venkatesh Daggubati.Salman`s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma was also a part of the film. However, he reportedly walked out of the project due to unknown reasons.

Apart from `Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali`, the `Wanted` actor will be also seen in Yash Raj Film`s upcoming action thriller film `Tiger 3` alongside Katrina Kaif. The film is slated to hit the theatres on April 21, 2023.

It has been speculated that actor Emraan Hashmi will be portraying a negative role opposite Salman in the third instalment of the film. The makers are yet to make an official announcement.

Reportedly, Salman will be having a special guest appearance role in Shah Rukh Khan`s upcoming thriller film `Pathaan`. He will be also seen in Sajid Nadiadwala`s upcoming film `Kick 2` alongside Jacqueline Fernandez.