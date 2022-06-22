Samantha Ruth Prabhu to star in Salman Khan's No Entry? Here's what we know

New Delhi: Samantha Ruth Prabhu is an actress who needs no introduction to Bollywood anymore. This beauty has successfully made her name in the Indian film industry with her utmost talent and dedication. Her recently released song 'Oo Antava' from Allu Arjun's Pushpa took over the box office as she gave a Smokin performance. Now, the rumour has it that Sam is soon to ger paired with Salman Khan in his sequel of 'No Entry.'

As reported by ETimes, Salman's soon-to-release sequel to 'No Entry' will have 10 leading ladies one of which is Samantha. The film has been titled 'No Entry Mein Entry' stars Salman, Anil Kapoor and Fardeen Khan in triple roles and around 10 actresses will be cast opposite them.

Many names are doing rounds on the maker's table including Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Rashmika Mandanna, Pooja Hegde and Tamannaah Bhatia are yet rumoured to be a part of this family drama as reported by BollywoodLife. However, there has been no confirmation about all of it yet.

Earlier, ETimes reported that Bipasha Basu, Lara Dutta, Esha Deol and Celina Jaitly, who were a part of the original film, may not be a part of the sequel. The team is currently working out its 10 leading ladies. 'No Entry Mein Entry' will be helmed by Anees Bazmee and is all set to go on floors in the last quarter of 2022.

Talking about the film, director Anees Bazmee told PTI, "The scripting of 'No Entry 2' is complete and I've narrated it to Salman, who loved the film. It's a nicely written and extremely funny film. It'll be a big franchise. I know the audience is waiting to see what happens in part two."

Salman Khan fans are currently waiting for 'Kabhi Edi Kabhi Diwali' also starring Pooja Hegde in the lead role.