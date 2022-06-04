New Delhi: Superstar Akshay Kumar's first historical, Samrat Prithviraj, by Yash Raj Films (YRF) opened to a great response on Friday, June 3, 2022. Based on the life of fearless and mighty Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, the film managed to impress the audiences as Akshay essayed the titular role of the legendary warrior who fought valiantly to protect India’s freedom from the merciless invader Muhammad of Ghor in this visual spectacle. The film collected Rs 10.70 crore on Day 1, with fans and audiences hailing the film as a ‘must-watch visual spectacle!’

SAMRAT PRITHVIRAJ BOX OFFICE DAY 1 COLLECTIONS

Akshay Kumar starrer had Miss World Manushi Chhillar making her Bollywood debut in a period drama directed by National-Award winning filmmaker Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi. On an opening day, Samrat Prithviraj raked in Rs 10.70 crore at the Box Office.

Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi expressed his happiness, saying, "We are pleased with the start and the momentum that our film has got from audiences. It shows that audiences have connected to a story of sacrifice and courage exhibited by our daredevil Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan. The Samrat believed that India is for Indians and fought till his last breath to keep India free from invaders. Our goal was to tell his story to as many Indians as possible and with audiences calling our tribute a ‘Must Watch Visual Spectacle’ already, we are hoping that we entertain our countrymen to the fullest in the days to come!"

Samrat Prithviraj’s courage and leadership have inspired generations through folklore. Akshay Kumar plays the mighty warrior king and the gorgeous Manushi Chhillar plays the role of King Prithviraj’s beloved Sanyogita in this highly appreciated historical that has been made at a budget of Rs175 crore.

The film was released worldwide yesterday in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu respectively.