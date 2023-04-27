Sara Ali Khan Shoots Back-To-Back For ‘Murder Mubarak’ & ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’

New Delhi: For Sara Ali Khan, 2023 is turning out to be one of the busiest years. Touted to be one of the most promising actors on the block, Sara has been living out of her suitcase for the last couple of months. Having wrapped up Homi Adajania's 'Murder Mubarak' recently where she will be seen portraying an interesting character called Bambi, the prolific actress has been simultaneously shooting for 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' in which she will essaying the role of a freedom fighter from the 1940s.

Considering her hectic work schedule, Sara has been effortlessly dabbling between two contrasting characters, without any break! Her character in Murder Mubarak seems to be quirky and new-age, as compared to the serious, determined and courageous one in Ae Watan Mere Watan. Sharing the work update with her followers on social media, Sara recently mentioned, "Bye Bye Bambi, time to meet Ushaji!"

Reportedly, by the end of this month, Sara would have wrapped two films - ‘Murder Mubarak’ and ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’. Soon after, the young actress will start shooting ‘Metro…In Dino’ which commences mid-May. Apart from these projects, Sara will also feature in Laxman Utekar's next opposite Vicky Kaushal titled 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke'.