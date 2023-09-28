New Delhi: Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki' is completed and a 'little like life itself', says superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently riding high on the back-to-back success of his two movies, 'Jawan' and 'Pathaan'. During an #AskSRK session with his fans on X on Wednesday, the actor received few queries about the comedy-drama film, which will mark his first collaboration with Hirani. "#Dunki is done and very beautiful. A little like life itself," the 57-year-old actor said in response to a fan who asked about the film's status.

Rajkumar Hirani's "Dunki" is completed and a "little like life itself", says superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently riding high on the back-to-back success of his two movies, "Jawan" and "Pathaan". During an #AskSRK session with his fans on X on Wednesday, the actor received few queries about the comedy-drama film, which will mark his first collaboration with Hirani. "#Dunki is done and very beautiful. A little like life itself," the 57-year-old actor said in response to a fan who asked about the film's status.

Also featuring actor Taapsee Pannu, "Dunki" is directed by Hirani from a script he co-wrote with Abhijaat Joshi and Kanika Dhillon. The movie is currently set for release on December 22.

One fan asked Shah Rukh will 'Dunki' feature any action sequences, which were aplenty in "Pathaan" and "Jawan". To this, the actor replied, "#Dunki is all funny and emotional. It’s Raju sirs world mere bhai. Thoda sa action maine daal diya hai…pata nahi sir rahein na rakhein….woh editor bhi hain na." Another fan asked if the Christmas release date of "Dunki" has been locked and the actor said, "#Dunki Fixed hi hai. Aur kya karoon Maathe pe gudwa loon." The session also witnessed a friendly banter between SRK and Hirani.

"Sirji ab bathroom se bahar aa jao. Kya kar rahe ho? Trailer dikhana hain. #AskSRK," said the filmmaker, known for 'Munna Bhai' movies, '3 Idiots' and 'Sanju'.

In his reply, Shah Rukh said, "Oh Sh#%. Coming sir... Doston se baat kar raha tha! Sorry boys and girls have to rush now. Varna #Dunki se nikaal denge!!! Thanks for ur time boys and girls. See u in the theatres very very soon. Love u all. So much to do less time to talk to you." "Dunki" is backed by JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment and Rajkumar Hirani Films.

The film will be Shah Rukh's third release of 2023. He made a return to leading man roles with "Pathaan", which was released in January. The Siddharth Anand directorial raised over Rs 1000 crore at the worldwide box office.

His most recent film "Jawan", directed by Atlee, was released on September 7. The film has also earned over Rs 1000 crore globally.