Mumbai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s recently released action thriller film ‘Jawan’ continue to achieve new heights as the movie has now become the fourth highest-grossing Hindi film. Taking to Instagram, trade analyst Taran Adarsh announced the news on Tuesday.

He shared a post which he captioned, "CROSSES 'KGF 2', NEXT 'BAAHUBALI 2'… #Jawan crosses *lifetime biz* of #KGF2 #Hindi… Now FOURTH HIGHEST GROSSING #Hindi film in #India, after #Baahubali2 #Hindi, #Gadar2 and #Pathaan… Also, the hold on [second] Mon is simply superb… #Jawan [Week 2] Fri 18.10 cr, Sat 30.10 cr, Sun 34.26 cr, Mon 14.25 cr. Total: ₹ 444.69 cr. #Hindi. #India biz. #Boxoffice.”

'Jawan' minted Rs 14.25 crores on Monday which took the film’s total collection to Rs 444.69 crores. Post the success of the movie, the makers held a press conference in Mumbai on Friday. The event was attended by SRK, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, and Atlee.

Sharing his excitement for the success of the movie Shah Rukh Khan said, “It's a celebration. We rarely get a chance to live with a film for years. The making of Jawan has been going on for four years due to Covid and time constraints. There were a lot of people involved in this film, especially people from the South who came and settled in Mumbai and have been living in Mumbai for the last four years and working day and night for this film, which is the hardest work ever.”

Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, Lehar Khan, Girija Oak and Sanjeeta Bhattacharya bring depth and strength to the characters in the film Jawan, which is directed by Atlee.

Shah Rukh Khan also confirmed the release date of his upcoming movie ‘Dunki’ at the success event of 'Jawan'. He said, "We started on January 26, Republic Day (with Pathaan), then on Janmashtami we released Jawan, now New Year and Christmas are round the corner, we will release 'Dunki'. I keep National integration. Anyway, when my film is released, it is Eid."

Helmed by Hirani, the film also stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead role. 'Dunki' marks the first collaboration of the 'Chak De India' actor with '3 Idiots' fame director Hirani and 'Pink' actor Taapsee.