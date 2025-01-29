Advertisement
SHAHID KAPOOR

Shahid Kapoor And Pooja Hegde Set The Stage On Fire With Fans As Deva Promotions Kick Off In Delhi

Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde starrer Deva is all set to release on January 31, 2025.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 29, 2025, 01:05 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Shahid Kapoor And Pooja Hegde Set The Stage On Fire With Fans As Deva Promotions Kick Off In Delhi (Image: @hegdepooja/ Instagram)

New Delhi: Ahead of the much-anticipated release of Deva, Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde have kicked off an electrifying promotional spree, taking the capital city by storm.

As Deva fever spreads, the lead stars visited a college in Delhi to launch the campaign, making a grand entry that energized the crowd. They even danced with fans, performing signature steps from the film’s songs, further amplifying the excitement.

Shahid and Pooja also shared glimpses of their Delhi visit on their Instagram handle, capturing the crowd’s roaring cheers and palpable enthusiasm.

With its high-octane trailer and captivating songs, audiences are eagerly counting down the days for this explosive action thriller.

Directed by acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films, Deva is set to hit the big screen on January 31, 2025.

