ShauryaStories: The 2016 Uri attack - All you need to know

New Delhi: Our #ShauryaStories series aims to celebrate the bravehearts and inspire real-life role models as we usher in the 72nd Republic Day. The ghastly Uri terror attack, which led to "surgical strikes" by the Indian Army against terror launch pads on and along the Line of Control (LoC), remains one of the indelible moments in India’s history.

The chronology of 2016 Uri attack:

In the early hours of September 18, 2016, four heavily armed terrorists crossed the Line of Control (LoC), broke through the heavily guarded military camp carrying AK-47 rifles in North Kashmir’s Uri town of Jammu and Kashmir and launched a massive grenade attack. In the attack, 18 soldiers were killed and more than 30 were injured.

10 days later, on September 28, India carried out surgical strikes in Pakistan. Informing about the strike, Indian Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) Lt Gen Ranbir Singh said in a press briefing, “Based on very credible and specific information which we received yesterday that some terrorist teams had positioned themselves at launchpads along the Line of Control with an aim to carry out infiltration and terrorist strikes in Jammu & Kashmir and in various other metros in our country, the Indian army conducted surgical strikes last night at these launch pads.”

Uri: The Surgical Strike movie:

Starring Vicky Kaushal in the lead, 'Uri: The Surgical Strike’ hit the theatres on January 11, 2019. Vicky essayed the role of Major Vihaan Singh Shergill.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film was based on the Indian Army's surgical strikes on Pakistan in 2018, following the Uri terror attack. Vicky’s dialogue, ‘How’s the Josh’ became a victory cry among the Indians celebrating India’s surgical strikes. The movie was a massive hit and soon crossed the 200-crore mark and became the first blockbuster of 2019.

Apart from Vicky Kaushal, ‘Uri’ also starred Yami Gautam, Rajit Kapoor, Kirti Kulhari, Mansi Parekh Gohil and Swaroop Sampat. It also marked the Bollywood debut of TV actor Mohit Raina, who played the titular role of Mahadev in mythological show Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev.