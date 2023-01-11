Shehzada first look poster: Kartik Aaryan dons a gamcha, rides scooter in swag- SEE PIC

New Delhi: Ever since the first look of Kartik Aaryan's highly anticipated action drama 'Shehzada' has come out, it has ignited the excitement of the audience to witness the young superstar in a never seen before action avatar. While the audience is eagerly waiting to see more from their favorite superstar, the actor has finally here with the poster of ‘Shehzada’ featuring him in a Gamcha shot.

While taking to his social media, Kartik shared the poster of ‘Shehzada’ in which he is looking super cool and full of swag in his blue shirt and tying a Gamcha on his head, and riding a Vespa with a cigarette in his mouth. He jotted down the caption writing, "#Shehzada Aa Raha Hai Trailer out Tomorrow."

Fans could not control their excitement as soon as they saw the poster and started showering their love in the comments section. “AGAIN KARTIK AARYAN IS READY TO BLOW MINDS N WIN HEARTS WITH HIS VERSATILITY!!,” a user commented. “You look so good,” added another user.

See the poster here

The man who has a super successful 2022 looks like he is going to rule the box office in 2023 also with his first-ever outing in a full-on action and family masala entertainer. While ‘Shehzada’ is one of the most awaited films of the year, it also marks Kartik's debut as a producer, so we can say that the film is well-studded with many things for his fans to look forward to.

On the work front, besides ‘Shehzada’, Kartik has ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha ‘lined up for this year and will also be seen in the 3rd installment of Aashiqui. He also has Kabir Khan's untitled film in his kitty.