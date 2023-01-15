Shehzada Kartik Aaryan creates history by celebrating Makar Sankranti with 1 Lakh fans- Watch

New Delhi: Following the release of the film's trailer in Mumbai, the lead actors travelled to Jalandhar for a memorable Lohri celebration and the next destination was Rann of Kutch to celebrate Makar Sakranti with fans and create history.

The Shehzada was welcomed with open arms and the festival of kites just got merrier with his presence. Kartik's mere presence lit up the entire Rann of Kutch so much that the festival of kites was celebrated with 1 Lakh fans.

Kartik himself flew kites with international Kite flyers and his personal was one of a kind and you cannot miss it. The fans danced their hearts out, hooted for the Shehzada & this grand celebration was a treat to watch for all. This is a historic moment in Bollywood as one has never heard or witnessed a celebration like this.

'Shehzada' is directed by Rohit Dhawan, starring Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy, Sachin Khedekar, music by Pritam, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvind, Aman Gill and Kartik Aaryan, the film is set to release on 10th February 2023.