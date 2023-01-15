topStoriesenglish
NewsEntertainmentMovies
KARTIK AARYAN

Shehzada Kartik Aaryan creates history by celebrating Makar Sankranti with 1 Lakh fans- Watch

The Shehzada was welcomed with open arms & the festival of kites just got merrier with his presence. Kartik's mere presence lit up the entire Rann of Kutch so much that the festival of kites was celebrated with 1 Lakh fans.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jan 15, 2023, 01:51 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The Shehzada was welcomed with open arms & the festival of kites just got merrier with his presence. Kartik's mere presence lit up the entire Rann of Kutch so much that the festival of kites was celebrated with 1 Lakh fans.
  • Kartik himself flew kites with international Kite flyers & his personal was one of a kind & you cannot miss it.

Trending Photos

Shehzada Kartik Aaryan creates history by celebrating Makar Sankranti with 1 Lakh fans- Watch

New Delhi: Following the release of the film's trailer in Mumbai, the lead actors travelled to Jalandhar for a memorable Lohri celebration and the next destination was Rann of Kutch to celebrate Makar Sakranti with fans and create history. 

The Shehzada was welcomed with open arms and the festival of kites just got merrier with his presence. Kartik's mere presence lit up the entire Rann of Kutch so much that the festival of kites was celebrated with 1 Lakh fans. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Kartik himself flew kites with international Kite flyers and his personal was one of a kind and you cannot miss it. The fans danced their hearts out, hooted for the Shehzada & this grand celebration was a treat to watch for all. This is a historic moment in Bollywood as one has never heard or witnessed a celebration like this.

'Shehzada' is directed by Rohit Dhawan, starring Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy, Sachin Khedekar, music by Pritam, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvind, Aman Gill and Kartik Aaryan, the film is set to release on 10th February 2023.

Live Tv

Kartik AaryanKartik Aaryan ShehzadaShehzada trailerShehzada release dateKartik Aaryan Makar Sankrantikartik aaryan fans

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When India's second Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri died in 1966
DNA Video
DNA: EXCLUSIVE ground report on sea cucumber smuggling
DNA Video
DNA: 200 crore corona bombs can explode from China
DNA Video
DNA: When poet Bharatendu Harishchandra died in 1885
DNA Video
DNA: After all, whose evil gaze fell upon Joshimath?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Double attack of 'cold' and 'corona' on the heart
DNA Video
DNA: Mayor election stage or WWE arena?
DNA Video
Sammed Shikharji Controversy: Jain Saint Dies After Fasting In Protest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Survey report' of the shifting land of Joshimath
DNA Video
DNA: Who is melting Europe in winter?