Shreyas Talpade-starrer 'Neera Arya' motion poster launched by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose great granddaughter Sri Rajshree Bose

New Delhi: South Indian Actor, Director Roopa Iyer has announced her debut Bollywood film Neera Arya. Actor Shreyas Talpade who was recently seen in the Biopic drama Kaun Praveen Tambe can be seen in Neera Arya lead cast as Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose alongside Roopa Iyer as Neera Arya, Supported by top actors from Bollywood.

The motion poster of the film was launched in Delhi, by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's great-granddaughter Sri Rajshree Bose.

This film will be made under the banner of R2 Patriotic Films LLP & Roopa Iyer Film Factory (RIFF) and is said to be a historical fiction & Drama based on some real incidents. The film is presented by Mr. Pranav Desai under R&DS productions. A group of NRIs is heartily willing to invest and contribute to this upcoming patriotic movie. As per Director Roopa Iyer, the story of the film Neera Arya will revolve around the heart-rending journey of a veteran who sacrificed her life for India’s Freedom.

The music of this film is composed by the famous Music Composer from the Kannada film industry Gautham Srivatsa, who will elevate the feeling of Patriotism too.

Roopa Iyer who is directing this film has won 2 State Awards & 42 International Awards for her films and has produced 5 Films in South Indian languages (Tamil & Kannada). She has also directed 4 Commercial Feature Films and more than 20 Commercial Ad films. Her sense for artistic films & content-filled stories is commendable. Roopa won the Gold Medal from the House of Lords – London for her movie based on women & children.

Talking about the movie, Roopa Iyer said she was touched by the poignant story of Neera Arya. Neera Arya is a film about a veteran of the Indian National Army who sacrificed her life for the country. It is a very sensible and sentimental story which will give the audience goosebumps.

Roopa Iyer’s dedicated fan base will be very excited to see her make her Bollywood debut.