Shriya Pilgaonkar Impresses Fans With Her Vibrant Dance Moves In Lath Maar Holi From 'Dry Day'

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Dec 21, 2023, 02:39 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Shriya Pilgaonkar Impresses Fans With Her Vibrant Dance Moves In Lath Maar Holi From 'Dry Day' Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Shriya Pilgaonkar, fresh off winning the 'Best Actor' award for her outstanding performance in 'Taaza Khabar', captivates audiences with her first-ever Bollywood dance number in the upcoming film 'Dry Day.'

Completely different from her characters in previous roles from ‘Taaza Khabar,' 'Broken News,' to 'Guilty Minds,' Shriya embraces a new dimension by bringing the vibrant spirit of the popular 'Lath Maar' Holi to the screen and we love her andaz as it keeps you on your edge. This is the first time we see Shriya dancing to the tunes of a masala bollywood dance number and we are already loving the thumkas and the feel of the holi vibe put together in a desi avatar. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

Expressing her enthusiasm about this dance number, Shriya shared, Grinning ear to ear, Shriya spilled the beans on her dance number, saying,"It is a dream come true to have my own Holi song in our film ‘Dry Day’ and I’m so happy that the response has been amazing . I had a blast shooting for this in Bhopal . The choreography and the art direction enhanced the vibe and truly captured the crazy lath maar holi spirit . I have always wanted to dance on screen and couldn’t have asked for a better track . ‘ Halla Macha’ is a song that’s going to be played at every party and get people on the dance floor . It truly was an experience of a life time .”

The Amazon original film, produced by Nikhhil Advani's Emmay Entertainment, is set to release on 22nd December, featuring Jitendra Kumar, Annu Kapoor, and Shriya Pilgaonkar in pivotal roles. 

