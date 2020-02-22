Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan box office report: Ayushmann Khurrana's film fares well on Day 1

New Delhi: Ayushmann Khurrana's new release 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' put up a good show at the box office on Day 1 with collections amounting to Rs 9.55 crore, trade analyst Taran Adarsh reported. The film gained from Maha Shivratri holidays and also picked up due to 'brand Ayushmann Khurrana'.

"'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' fares very well on Day 1... Delhi-NCR, Punjab perform best... Mumbai picks up... Brand Ayushmann Khurrana + Maha Shivratri partial holiday contribute... Important to score on Day 2 and 3... Friday Rs 9.55 crore," he wrote.

The Day 1 business of 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' stands at #3 in comparison to other of Ayushmann's releases such as 'Bala', 'Dream Girl', 'Badhai Ho'. Out of his eight films from 2017-2020, 'Bala' has performed the best on the first day of its run at the box office. It collected Rs 10.15 crore and 'Dream Girl' stands second with Rs 10.05 crore.

Helmed by Hitesh Kewalya, 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' narrates the story of a same-sex couple - Ayushmann and his love interest Jitendra Kumar, and their journey into convincing their parents, the society and themselves to stay together.

Apart from Ayushmann and Jitendra, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao and Manurishi Chaddha also play a pivotal role in the film.

'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' clashed at the box office with Vicky Kaushal's 'Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship'.