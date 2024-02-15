trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2721733
Sonu Sood Teams Up With Hollywood Action Director For His Directorial Venture 'Fateh'

The film offers a lot of anticipation, not only because of Sood's role as director-actor but also because of the famous Hollywood talent involved behind the camera. 

Last Updated: Feb 15, 2024
Sonu Sood Teams Up With Hollywood Action Director For His Directorial Venture 'Fateh' Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actor philanthropist Sonu Sood's directorial, "Fateh," which is also his character name in the film, delves into the shadowy realm of cybercrime, shedding light on its complexities and challenges. The film offers a lot of anticipation, not only because of Sood's role as director-actor but also because of the famous Hollywood talent involved behind the camera.

In "Fateh," Sonu Sood takes on four roles: director, producer, actor, and writer, leading this cybercrime thriller. The film promises an exciting depiction of the battle against cyber threats, stressing the importance of awareness and united action against them. With action-packed scenes, Hollywood stunt expert Lee Whittaker adds his expertise, known for his work in films like Pearl Harbor and Fast and Furious 5. Renowned award winning Italian cinematographer Vincenzo Condorelli captures the gritty action sequences. What makes "Fateh" stand out is Sonu's global vision, filming in diverse locations such as India, USA, Russia, Dubai, Istanbul and Poland, offering viewers a unique cinematic experience.

In the entertainment world, Sonu Sood's leap into directing marks a big move in tackling real-world problems on screen. By spotlighting cybercrime in "Fateh," he sparks discussions and encourages a new outlook on cybersecurity. Produced by Shakti Sagar Productions and Zee Studios, the film stars Sood and Jacqueline Fernandez hitting screens this year. 

