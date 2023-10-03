trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2670460
'Sooraj Barjatya's Guidance Taught Me So Much,' Says Dono Star Rohan Khurana Ahead Of Film's Release

The charming actor who shall next be seen in Rajshri Productions' next 'Dono,' directed by Avnish Barjatya, shared how enigmatic it was interacting with the legendary Sooraj Barjatya on the sets of 'Dono.'

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Oct 03, 2023, 06:12 PM IST
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Rohan Khurana has been currently basking in all the adulation that his recent music video 'Manmaani' has been garnering. The charming actor who shall next be seen in Rajshri Productions' next 'Dono,' directed by Avnish Barjatya, shared how enigmatic it was interacting with the legendary Sooraj Barjatya on the sets of 'Dono.'

Rohan added, "Sooraj Sir is a visionary. Whenever he was on the sets, he would share the intricacies of film-making and how cinema has evolved in recent years. It really helped each one of us understand the smaller nuances and perform better. Whether it was a valuable experience involving Amitabh Bachan sir from 'Uunchai' or fun stories involving Salman Khan from 'Maine Pyaar Kiya,' there was never a dull moment when Sooraj sir was around. When he is around, he observes your performance and very politely shares how as an actor you can add more to the scene. His experience helped us much while shooting & his presence was always felt. It was indeed illuminating working with such a legend"

Rohan plays an enthusiastic, crazy "dulha" in the film, as seen in the trailer. While the trailer has been a hit with the audiences, it has also added to the anticipation of seeing Rohan in a new avatar! 

