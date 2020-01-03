'Sooryavanshi' has a hint for fans awaiting 'Singham 3', reveals Ajay Devgn

Mumbai: Fans are waiting with bated breath for the third instalment of Ajay Devgn's iconic character DCP Bajirao Singham and the superstar has just dropped a hint about the film's release.

When quizzed about "Singham 3", Ajay told IANS: "Yes it will happen but right now we are doing Golmaal first. Then maybe after that, we will do Singham. When you see Sooryavanshi, you will get the answer. The answer is there in that film. Even in Sooryavanshi, I'm there."

"Sooryavanshi", the next instalment in Rohit Shetty's cop drama universe starring Akshay Kumar in the lead, is slated to hit theatres in March. So, fans will have to wait for a couple of months more to get a hint about "Singham 3".

As of now, Ajay is busy promoting his upcoming movie, "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior" a period drama delving into the life of Tanaji Malusare, a brave leader in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Maratha army. However, not more than a paragraph can be found about Tanaji in history books. And that's exactly the reason why Ajay Devgn has chosen to make a film on him.

The actor also revealed that he has started this series called Unsung Warriors which will feature other similar sons of our nation who have sacrificed so much for their motherland but have been ignored in the pages of history books.

Ajay shared: "That is the whole idea that's why we have started this series called Unsung warriors. Like Tanaji is limited to Maharashtra but he has fought for the whole country. There are such people in Punjab, in Bengal, in Rajasthan and other parts of the country who have made big sacrifices but they are limited to their states. There are great stories which need to be told. The idea is to bring these people out and make them known pan India because they have sacrificed for the entire country and not just for their state."

Period dramas are currently a popular trend in Bollywood. However, Ajay claims that he did not make "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior" to follow any trend. He expressed: "I don't know if there is a trend but you hear good stories and you want to tell them. I think people are getting educated by finding out good stories because they want to make good films. So, that's how it has happened. The research of this film started four years back. That time there was no trend. It just happens sometimes."

Indian cinema is currently witnessing a historical change. A change from the tradition of hero-worshipping film stars to shifting the prime focus on content. In such a time, the definition of stardom is changing, feels Ajay Devgn. The superstar shared: "Of course, it is changing. I think now stars are becoming…it depends from film to film. However big you are as an actor, if the film is not good it has its limitations. It will open big maybe but stop at a point. So, content has become very important. The audience does not want to waste money to see rubbish and that is very good for us because it keeps us on our toes."

Many B-Towners feel OTT platforms are giving a tough competition to the mainstream cinema because the audiences especially youngsters are hooked on to web shows these days. However, for Ajay Devgn, the glass is also half full! When quizzed on the same, he replied: "Not really. It has become a competition but it is helping us a lot also. OTT platforms are increasing the shelf life of our films. Otherwise, once it was out of the theatre, you never remembered that this film was there. Now, people remember. They can keep going back and watch it again and again. Even people who have missed it (from the theatres) can watch it."

"Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior" also stars Kajol, Saif Ali Khan, Sharad Kelkar and Luke Kenny in key roles. The film directed by Om Raut hits theatres on January 10.