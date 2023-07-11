Spotted: Shraddha Kapoor Begins Shoot For Stree 2 - Watch

New Delhi: The first part of 'Stree' was released in 2018 and turned out to be a massive hit at the box office and received great reviews from the critics as well. Shraddha Kapoor astounded many for her performance in the movie. Post its success, Maddock Film’s comedy horror universe is all set to expand, and the shooting has begun for the second part.

The actress was spotted on the sets in Chanderi. The fans irresistibly flooded social media with clips from the sets of Stree 2. A few days back, Shraddha was spotted at the airport when she was heading to the town of Chanderi for the shoot of Stree 2.

The first part was released in 2018 and turned out to be a massive hit at the box office and received great reviews from the critics as well. Along with comedy, the film also offered a social message at the end. 'Stree 2' will be helmed by Amar Kaushik, who directed the first part, and will have the same cast of RajKummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee in prominent roles.