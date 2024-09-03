Mumbai: Stree 2 is running successfully at the box office even in its third week of release. Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's film is breaking all the box office revises and is creating history each day, so far ten films have made Rs 509 crore. On this third weekend of Monday, the film made Rs 7.05 cr and the film has overpowered the biggest blockbuster of Ranbir Kapoor's Animal. Animal had made Rs 505 crore in its Hindi version itself and this is something unimaginable for the makers as well.

Trade Expert Tatan Adarsh shared the detailed collection of Stree 2 in this third week of the release,"

“#Stree2 is rock-steady at the #BO, firmly holding its ground on a working day [third Mon]... Mass circuits - particularly non-national chains + single screens at Tier-2 and Tier-3 centres - are driving its biz... Expected to enjoy a smooth, uninterrupted run right till #Dussehra. [Week 3] Fri 9.25 cr, Sat 17.40 cr, Sun 22.10 cr, Mon 7.05 cr. Total: ₹ 509.40 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice".

In an exclusive interview with Zee News Abhishek Banerjee expressed his excitement over Stree 2 running in the league of Jawan and Pathaan and mentioned how he never imagined that the film would compete with Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster films. But like they say content is king and Amar Kaushik proved it with his directorial.

Stree 2 has broken records of blockbuster films like Sanju, Dangal, KGF Chapter 2 and more. Now it will be interesting to see if it manages to break the record of Gadar 2, Jawan and Pathaan with its collection in India.