Student of the Year

Student of the Year 2 Box Office collections: Tiger Shroff starrer witnesses growth

The Punit Malhotra directorial is the sequel to 2012 super-hit 'Student of the Year' that marked the Bollywood debut of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra.

Student of the Year 2 Box Office collections: Tiger Shroff starrer witnesses growth

New Delhi: Student of the Year 2 starring the dashing Tiger Shroff and debutantes Ananya Pandey and Tara Sutaria witnessed growth on the second day of its release.The film has been backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the collections. He wrote, "#StudentOfTheYear2 witnesses growth on Day 2, but lacks the appreciation for a solid jump... Mumbai, Delhi, NCR plexes performing better... #IPL2019Final today [Sun] will hit biz, evening onwards... Fri 12.06 cr, Sat 14.02 cr. Total: ₹ 26.08 cr. India biz. #SOTY2."

Much like the Student Of The Year that introduced Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra to the film industry, SOTY 2 is an ostentatious portrayal of a high school. Although the actors of SOTY did complete justice to their characters, the SOTY 2 cast struggle to make an everlasting impact on the screen.

Student of the Year 2' marks Tara and Ananya's Bollywood debut and fans were excited to watch the two young debutants on screen.

Expectations from SOTY 2 were soaring high from the film but it couldn't gather great reviews.

