New Delhi: In its fourth week, "Gadar 2" maintains its triumphant run, amassing a remarkable net collection of Rs. 4.60 crore rupees on Day 18, contributing to a total of Rs. 460.65 crore net earnings. Additionally, the film has surpassed a remarkable milestone of over 3 crore footfalls in India.

Helmed by Director-Producer Anil Sharma, and produced by Zee Studios. Gadar 2 became the highest Independence Day Bollywood grosser as it collected Rs 55.40 crore. It is running with houseful boards on single screens across mass centres in India, and has been creating history at the box office with each passing day despite facing a clash with Akshay Kumar's 'OMG 2'.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote: #Gadar2 continues its HEROIC RUN… Look at the #BO performance of this film on *weekdays* too, it’s PHENOMENAL… Meanwhile, #Gadar2 crosses 3 cr footfalls, as of Mon noon… [Week 3] Fri 7.10 cr, Sat 13.75 cr, Sun 16.10 cr, Mon 4.60 cr. Total: ₹ 460.65 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice



The movie features Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in lead roles. In the film. Sunny Deol played the role of Tara, a truck driver, while Ameesha Patel played Sakina in the film that was set during the partition of India in 1947. 'Gadar 2' follows Tara Singh as he ventures across the border in a daring attempt to rescue his son, portrayed by Utkarsh Sharma, who has been captured in Pakistan.

