New Delhi: After months of eager anticipation, Netflix's latest cinematic offering, 'The Archies,' has finally unveiled its first song, 'Sunoh,' featuring Dot (Aditi), Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, and Yuvraj Menda. Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, 'The Archies,' is a heartfelt coming-of-age tale, drawing viewers into the lives of a beloved group of teenagers amidst the idyllic backdrop of the 1960s. A collaborative effort between Netflix India, Tiger Baby, Archie Comics, and Graphic India, 'The Archies' delves into the themes of friendship, freedom, love, heartbreak and rebellion.

While 'Sunoh' garners widespread acclaim, we've outlined five reasons why it should secure a spot on your playlist. Take a look…

1. First Glimpse into the World of Archies

With 'Sunoh,' the makers have given viewers a glimpse into the vibrant world of 'The Archies,' introducing them to its lively characters, including Dot (Aditi), Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, and Yuvraj Menda, further preparing them to enter the comic book world created by Zoya Akhtar. While fans eagerly await the film's trailer, 'Sunoh' has certainly brought audiences closer to the film.

2. Ingenious Duo of Ankur Tewari and The Islanders

Born from the creative synergy of the ingenious duo Ankur Tewari and The Islanders, 'Sunoh' is a delightful composition that artfully combines lively rhythms and melodies. The song beautifully encapsulates the rock and roll spirit of the 1960s, evoking a feeling of simplicity and nostalgia that remains relevant to the tastes of Generation Z today.

3. Lyrics

Lyrically crafted by the legendary Javed Akhtar and the youthful, talented Dot, 'Sunoh' offers relatable lyrics that instantly transport you to the innocent and simpler times of the '60s, speaks of having a voice at any age and championing it. Vocals for the song have been given by Tejas Menon and Shivam Mahadevan.

4. The Rock and Pop Genre

The music of the 1960s has had its own charm, with songs from that era continuing to hold a special place in the hearts of many even today. With 'Sunoh,' audiences can now relive the magic of that music and its distinct vibe, all while discovering its relevance in today’s contemporary age. The song indeed proves to be a great fusion of the two eras.

5. A Timeless Family Entertainer

From the song ‘Sunoh’ to the entire soundtrack and storyline, Zoya Akhtar's directorial work creates a perfect family entertainment experience. It's a delightful watch that can be enjoyed by all generations within a family, beautifully capturing the simplicity of the '60s while remaining relevant to today's times.

‘Sunoh’ is now available on all streaming platforms and Sony Music’s YouTube channel. A live-action musical helmed by Zoya Akhtar and produced by Netflix India, Tiger Baby, Archie Comics, and Graphic India, 'The Archies,' will be released worldwide on Netflix on December 7, 2023.

Watch the song here: