Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu's Blurr film shot at real locations, heritage sites!

Blurr has been shot in Nainital and Mall road with many real locations and heritage sites captured too.

Taapsee Pannu&#039;s Blurr film shot at real locations, heritage sites!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Tapsee Pannu announced her production house named 'Outsiders Films' earlier this year and its maiden venture Blurr's shoot has also been wrapped. The movie has been shot in Nainital and Mall road with many real locations and heritage sites captured too.

The film team is set to shoot at the picturesque hill station of Ramgadh which has breathtaking views of the valley and snow-capped Mukteshwar mountains. mountains. The film was also shot at the Famous Writer’s bungalow, Ashok Vatika where Rabindranath Tagore supposedly wrote a part of Geetanjali and Mahadevi Verma resided and wrote many of her creations.

Quite a few heritage sites also were chosen for the backdrop for the movie and also some houses older than 100 years are in the film. It has been learnt that locals were supportive and welcomed them. They even let them in their homes for shooting.

Written by Pawan Sony and Ajay Bahl, Zee Studios, Taapsee Pannu’s Outsider Films and Echelon Productions’ ‘Blurr’ is a psychological thriller set to be released in 2022.

 

