हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
thappad

Taapsee Pannu's expression on 'Thappad' first look poster piques curiosity

'Thappad' trailer will be unveiled on January 31, 2020.

Taapsee Pannu&#039;s expression on &#039;Thappad&#039; first look poster piques curiosity
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Talented Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu is gearing up for the release of her next big venture titled 'Thappad', a film by director Anubhav Sinha. The actress has worked with the filmmaker in the critically acclaimed movie 'Mulk' earlier.

Renowned movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the first look poster of 'Thappad' on social media. He wrote: Trailer out tomorrow... #TaapseePannu... First look poster of Anubhav Sinha's new film #Thappad... Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Anubhav Sinha... 28 Feb 2020 release.

'Thappad' trailer will be unveiled on January 31, 2020.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Anubhav Sinha respectively. It is slated to hit the screens on February 28, 2020.

The movie stars Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati in lead roles.

The filmmaker's last big release 'Article 15' starring Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role won accolades and appreciation from classes and masses alike. 

Now, all eyes are set on 'Thappad'. Are you excited to watch Taapsee Pannu starrer?

 

 

Tags:
thappadthappad posterTaapsee PannuAnubhav Sinha
Next
Story

Entertainment news - Box office report: Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan's Street Dancer 3D crosses 50 crore-mark

Must Watch

PT4M18S

Accused of Treason Sharjeel Imam sent to 5 days police custody, Mobile not found