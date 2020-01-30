Taapsee Pannu's expression on 'Thappad' first look poster piques curiosity

New Delhi: Talented Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu is gearing up for the release of her next big venture titled 'Thappad', a film by director Anubhav Sinha. The actress has worked with the filmmaker in the critically acclaimed movie 'Mulk' earlier.

Renowned movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the first look poster of 'Thappad' on social media. He wrote: Trailer out tomorrow... #TaapseePannu... First look poster of Anubhav Sinha's new film #Thappad... Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Anubhav Sinha... 28 Feb 2020 release.

'Thappad' trailer will be unveiled on January 31, 2020.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Anubhav Sinha respectively. It is slated to hit the screens on February 28, 2020.

The movie stars Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati in lead roles.

The filmmaker's last big release 'Article 15' starring Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role won accolades and appreciation from classes and masses alike.

Now, all eyes are set on 'Thappad'. Are you excited to watch Taapsee Pannu starrer?