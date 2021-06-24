हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu's 'Thappad' wins Cannes Lions Silver for 'most reported trailer campaign'

The promotional campaign featured on YouTube and other official social media sites of the film included the scene from the movie wherein the male lead (played by Pavail Gulati) slaps his wife (Taapsee Pannu) during a party, in front of the guests. 

Taapsee Pannu&#039;s &#039;Thappad&#039; wins Cannes Lions Silver for &#039;most reported trailer campaign&#039;

Mumbai: Actor Taapsee Pannu's 'Thappad' has made it to the Cannes Lions winners` list as it bagged the silver medal for `The World`s Most Reported Trailer` on day three of the event. Film's director Anubhav Sinha took to his Instagram handle and shared the news by posting a short video of the results released digitally on Wednesday.

In the caption, he wrote, "THAPPAD wins Cannes Lions SILVER for its `Most reported trailer campaign`. What a birthday gift Team. @triggerhappyentertainment #AmitChandrra ZINDABAD!!!"

The promotional campaign featured on YouTube and other official social media sites of the film included the scene from the movie wherein the male lead (played by Pavail Gulati) slaps his wife (Taapsee Pannu) during a party, in front of the guests. 

It was campaigned by Dentsu Webchutney and produced by Trigger Happy Entertainment Pvt Ltd. It was a part of the film`s second trailer that aimed to spread awareness about domestic violence, on which the whole plot of the story was based. 

According to the official 2021 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity website, the trailer was reported over 400,000 times and was taken by YouTube within 26 hours. On a related note, India got 21 shortlists on day three of the festival, closing its shortlist count at 77 for the year.

The blockbuster movie Thappad for which Taapsee Pannu received several awards including the Best Actor (female) accolade was both a critical and commercial success. Helmed by Anubhav Sinha, the movie featured Taapsee as the protagonist who refused to tolerate domestic violence in the name of love and relationships and Pavail played the role of her husband. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Taapsee PannuthappadCannes Lions SilverAnubhav Sinha
Next
Story

Hrithik Roshan announces 'Krrish 4' on film's 15th anniversary, Tiger Shroff reacts!

Must Watch

PT8M4S

All party meet with PM Modi underway regarding Jammu-Kashmir issue at PM Residence