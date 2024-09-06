The Buckingham Murders Release Countdown: Kareena Kapoor’s Latest Poster Grabs Eyeballs!

The gripping trailer of Kareena Kapoor Khan's 'The Buckingham Murders' left everyone impressed, offering a glimpse into the world of this mystery thriller. With just one week left until its highly anticipated release, a new poster featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan in an intense and intriguing look has been unveiled.

"The thrilling chase for the truth is about to begin with Detective Bhamra! Just one week to solve #TheBuckinghamMurders," the makers captioned the poster on their official social media handle.

Ektaa R Kapoor also shared the poster, writing, "The thrilling chase for the truth is about to begin with Detective Bhamra! Just one week to solve #TheBuckinghamMurders."

As Kareena Kapoor Khan's debut production, 'The Buckingham Murders' promises an intriguing and suspenseful story. The film marks another collaboration between Ektaa R Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan, following successes like 'Veere Di Wedding' and 'Crew'.

'The Buckingham Murders' will be released exclusively in cinemas on September 13, 2024, featuring an ensemble cast, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen. Directed by Hansal Mehta and written by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker, it is a Mahana Films and TBM Films production, presented by Balaji Telefilms and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor Khan.