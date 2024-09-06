Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2789333https://zeenews.india.com/bollywood/the-buckingham-murders-kareena-kapoor-s-latest-look-is-grabbing-eyeballs-1-week-to-go-2789333.html
NewsEntertainmentMovies
KAREENA KAPOOR KHAN

The Buckingham Murders Release Countdown: Kareena Kapoor’s Latest Poster Grabs Eyeballs!

Get ready to unravel the mystery! With just one week to go until its release, the highly anticipated thriller ‘The Buckingham Murders’ has unveiled a gripping new poster featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan. 

Written By Ananya Kaushal|Last Updated: Sep 06, 2024, 05:42 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The gripping trailer of Kareena Kapoor Khan's 'The Buckingham Murders' left everyone impressed, offering a glimpse into the world of this mystery thriller
  • A new poster featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan in an intense and intriguing look has been unveiled
  • As Kareena Kapoor Khan's debut production, 'The Buckingham Murders' promises an intriguing and suspenseful story
Follow Us

Trending Photos

The Buckingham Murders Release Countdown: Kareena Kapoor’s Latest Poster Grabs Eyeballs! Pic Credit: Instagram (@EktaaRkapoor)

The gripping trailer of Kareena Kapoor Khan's 'The Buckingham Murders' left everyone impressed, offering a glimpse into the world of this mystery thriller. With just one week left until its highly anticipated release, a new poster featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan in an intense and intriguing look has been unveiled. 

"The thrilling chase for the truth is about to begin with Detective Bhamra! Just one week to solve #TheBuckinghamMurders," the makers captioned the poster on their official social media handle. 

 

 

Ektaa R Kapoor also shared the poster, writing, "The thrilling chase for the truth is about to begin with Detective Bhamra! Just one week to solve #TheBuckinghamMurders." 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by EktaaRkapoor (@ektarkapoor)

 

As Kareena Kapoor Khan's debut production, 'The Buckingham Murders' promises an intriguing and suspenseful story. The film marks another collaboration between Ektaa R Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan, following successes like 'Veere Di Wedding' and 'Crew'. 

'The Buckingham Murders' will be released exclusively in cinemas on September 13, 2024, featuring an ensemble cast, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen. Directed by Hansal Mehta and written by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker, it is a Mahana Films and TBM Films production, presented by Balaji Telefilms and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Team of sharpshooters ready to kill wolves in UP
DNA Video
DNA: Issue of illegal mosque in Shimla echoed in assembly
DNA Video
DNA: BJP bets on Kashmiri Pandits on Habba Kadal seat in Jammu Kashmir Elections
DNA Video
DNA: Campaign to identify infiltrators started in Odisha too
DNA Video
DNA: How salary crisis deepens in Himachal Pradesh?
DNA Video
DNA: Detention Camp - Himanta receives threat against the action
DNA Video
DNA: Preparations underway to kill man-eating wolves in UP
DNA Video
DNA: Netflix Controversy -- Why terrorists with Muslim names given Hindu names?
DNA Video
DNA: Why was Madhabi taking money from ICICI Bank? alleges congress
DNA Video
DNA: Debate erupts again on the greatness of Akbar and Maharana Pratap