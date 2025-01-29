New Delhi: The OTT streaming giant Prime Video today unveiled an intriguing trailer for its much-anticipated Original movie, The Mehta Boys. The movie is directed by Boman Irani, who has co-written it alongside Academy Award winner Alex Dinelaris and is produced by Boman Irani, Danesh Irani, Vikesh Bhutani, and Shujaat Saudagar under the banner of Irani Movietone LLP in association with Chalkboard Entertainment LLP.

The Mehta Boys Trailer

A heartfelt father-son story, the movie features a highly talented and versatile cast, with Boman Irani, Avinash Tiwary, Shreya Chaudhry, and Puja Sarup in lead roles. The Mehta Boys is set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide in Hindi, with dubs in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada and subtitles in multiple languages on February 7.

“For me, The Mehta Boys is an extremely personal journey. The relationship between a father and son is one of the most complex and emotionally charged dynamics. With this film, I wanted to delve into how the bond between two people who deeply care for each other can be tested by time, misunderstandings, and unresolved issues. It is a story that has stayed with me for years, and I’m thrilled to finally share it with audiences in India and across the world on Prime Video. I am deeply grateful to the talented cast for bringing their characters to life with such depth and authenticity, enriching the story in every way, " said writer, actor, director and producer Boman Irani.

The trailer for The Mehta Boys offers a heartfelt and emotionally charged glimpse into a story brimming with family conflict, vulnerability, and growth. The stellar performances of its cast shines through, in the trailer, capturing the raw, unfiltered dynamics of a father-son relationship strained by misunderstandings and unspoken emotions. With its blend of light-hearted moments and intense emotional depth, the narrative unravels the imperfections of its characters, making them deeply relatable and authentic. This moving tale promises to explore the complexities of human connections, offering viewers of all ages, a story that's as thought-provoking as it is entertaining.

Cast Of The Mehta Boys

Avinash Tiwary, who portrays the role of Boman Irani’s son Amay in the movie, shared, “Amay’s character is layered with complexities, torn between familial loyalty and personal resentment. Certain circumstances force him into an intense and transformative encounter with his father, reshaping his perspective in ways he never anticipated. Portraying this journey was both challenging and rewarding. I am proud to be part of a movie that explores such relatable themes of family ties and reconciliation. I am sure the viewers, not only from India but from across the world, will truly enjoy and connect with this beautiful story of human relationships when it premieres on Prime Video on February 7.”

Shreya Chaudhry who plays Zara, says, “My Character Zara, Amay's girlfriend, is a strong, independent woman with her own perspective. She plays a key role in encouraging Amay to confront his issues with his father instead of continuing to pretend they don’t exist. What I loved about my character was that she is not in the shadows as someone’s love interest, but has a meaningful role in shaping the story with her own strength and individuality, even though the storyline revolves around the dynamics of a father-son relationship. I am incredibly proud to bring this story to life along with talented actors such as Boman Irani, Avinash Tiwary, and Puja Sarup. I am looking forward to the audience witnessing the compelling narrative when The Mehta Boys premieres on Prime Video in India and worldwide on February 7.”

Puja Sarup who plays Anu said, “Anu, in many ways, is the anchor of the story. As the daughter and sister caught in the crossfire between two stubborn men, my character tries to be the voice of reason, tries to step into her mother’s shoes. It has been an incredible experience, collaborating with Boman, Avinash and Shreya. We’ve seen the love and appreciation the The Mehta Boys has garnered thus far and I am thrilled that we’re taking the story to a global audience with the film premiering on Prime Video in India and across the world.”