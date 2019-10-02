'The Sky Is Pink' very special for Priyanka Chopra

New Delhi: 'The Sky Is Pink' is ready to hit the screens this month. Its actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas found the film very special and saw a connection between her real-life parents and her character in the movie.

Director Shonali Bose's "The Sky Is Pink" is about a couple that lose their daughter to pulmonary fibrosis, a serious immunity disease. The film has Priyanka and Farhan Akhtar acting as parents of that girl.

"This is a very special film based on a special real-life couple who thrive through extraordinary circumstances. I feel like in a cynical world today where we live our own lives, this film shows you what it can do when you have a family, family support," Priyanka told IANS here.

"I feel like when I read the movie (script), that's when you know.. jumped out at me so much because my parents were like that. They were extremely supportive and that gave me the ability to be who I am and where I am today," she added and requested the audience to not leave their brains behind to watch this movie.

"You will need your brain and your heart," she said.

The film also stars actor Rohit Saraf.

"This talks about love, togetherness and loss. It talks about all these things in a very unique and different perspective. Working on this film has changed my perspective for the better and that is why people should go and watch," he said.

Also starring Zaira Wasim, "The Sky Is Pink" will release on October 11.