Tiger 3 Twitter Review: Fans Hail Salman Khan, Turn Theatre Into Stadiums With Cheers, Applause - WATCH

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, 'Tiger 3' stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles.
 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 12, 2023, 12:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Film hits the theatres on November 12 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu
  • 'Tiger 3' is produced by Aditya Chopra
Trending Photos

New Delhi: This Diwali is extra special for Salman Khan fans. More than the joyous festival, Bhaijaan has also made it to the silver screens with his highly-anticipated film 'Tiger 3'. The film brings back the beloved jodi of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. 

Early twitter reviews have started to come out and the audience just can't keep calm. While one user called it the 'best action film', another user commented, "Did I Just Witness  "THE AVENGERS" of Bollywood." Check Reactions: 

On its special release on Diwali, Salman recently said, "It is always special to have a release in Diwali because I have very fond memories of how the festival has always blessed me with good luck. It is quite amazing that Katrina and I, as a pair, haven't had any Diwali release and Tiger 3 will be our first Diwali film! As co-stars, we have done films that have been loved by many people. So, if we can give them the best Diwali with Tiger 3, we would be very humbled."

Katrina shared, "This Diwali is extra special because I have a release in Tiger 3, a film which is about triumph over evil. It's also my first film with Salman to be releasing on Diwali! Salman and I are looking forward to entertaining everyone and adding even more joy and excitement to this Diwali's festivities."

She added, "This year I feel we will be celebrating Diwali with everyone all through the country with our film release and I hope we give everyone an amazing Diwali gift in Tiger 3!"
Salman stated, "For me, Diwali has always been that festival that brings people together, brings families together. I'm looking forward to spending this Diwali with my folks. I will watch Tiger 3 with my entire family this Diwali and I hope everyone does too and thoroughly enjoys this big screen experience."

"Diwali has always been a festival all about celebration. For me, it is a festival of togetherness, love, light, celebrating our families and bonds of friendship and the acknowledgment that good will always triumph over the bad," Katrina added.

Produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Maneesh Sharma, the film hits the theatres on November 12 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu

