Tiger 3 Twitter Review: Fans Hail Salman Khan, Turn Theatre Into Stadiums With Cheers, Applause - WATCH

New Delhi: This Diwali is extra special for Salman Khan fans. More than the joyous festival, Bhaijaan has also made it to the silver screens with his highly-anticipated film 'Tiger 3'. The film brings back the beloved jodi of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Early twitter reviews have started to come out and the audience just can't keep calm. While one user called it the 'best action film', another user commented, "Did I Just Witness "THE AVENGERS" of Bollywood." Check Reactions:

Did I Just Witness "THE AVENGERS" of Bollywood _____________



It's an ULTRA BLOCKBUSTER. _______



Maneesh Sharma has probably Cooked the Best Film OF SPY-VERSE ___#Tiger3Review pic.twitter.com/INEDUnZqfR - FilmoHolic FarHan (@filmy_farhan) November 12, 2023

\

Just watched #Tiger3 , it's the best film of the year. This film created #YRFSpyUniverse by his first part. It is any day better than Pathan . You can call it a masterpiece

#SalmanKhan_ is the backbone of Bollywood #Tiger3Review #Tiger3FirstDayFirstShow #KatrinaKaif_ pic.twitter.com/QNirZ0paqn - Ayush (@vkkings077) November 12, 2023

Samosa Critics were Over hyping a Over the top action movie Jawan Saying It's Movie of the Century Bollywood never seen such movies and 100 years _ and It's turned out to be a Khichri of South Movies..Don't fall for such critics watch it yourself #Tiger3 #Tiger3Review _____ pic.twitter.com/hJGUotxgSr - __ ________ #Tiger3 (@BeingTarikulH) November 12, 2023

_____ Only One Word Can Describe This Movie Is "BLOCKBUSTER" DHAMAKA

TIGER IS BACK

Darling Of masses For a Reason

Salman Khan Terrific Performance

Emraan Hashmi Did best Performance in His Career

Katrina Kaif is the beauty of the movie #Tiger3Review pic.twitter.com/64EwLw7fY2 - Sammy bhai ka fan (@devotee2722) November 12, 2023

On its special release on Diwali, Salman recently said, "It is always special to have a release in Diwali because I have very fond memories of how the festival has always blessed me with good luck. It is quite amazing that Katrina and I, as a pair, haven't had any Diwali release and Tiger 3 will be our first Diwali film! As co-stars, we have done films that have been loved by many people. So, if we can give them the best Diwali with Tiger 3, we would be very humbled."

We had already said that when Salman's movie comes, the theater turns into a stadium and see it yourself today. #Tiger3 #SalmanKhan #Tiger3Review pic.twitter.com/9VUKXnY2jr November 12, 2023

Katrina shared, "This Diwali is extra special because I have a release in Tiger 3, a film which is about triumph over evil. It's also my first film with Salman to be releasing on Diwali! Salman and I are looking forward to entertaining everyone and adding even more joy and excitement to this Diwali's festivities."

She added, "This year I feel we will be celebrating Diwali with everyone all through the country with our film release and I hope we give everyone an amazing Diwali gift in Tiger 3!"

Diwali has a special place in the hearts of these two actors as it's loaded with nostalgia.\

Salman stated, "For me, Diwali has always been that festival that brings people together, brings families together. I'm looking forward to spending this Diwali with my folks. I will watch Tiger 3 with my entire family this Diwali and I hope everyone does too and thoroughly enjoys this big screen experience."

"Diwali has always been a festival all about celebration. For me, it is a festival of togetherness, love, light, celebrating our families and bonds of friendship and the acknowledgment that good will always triumph over the bad," Katrina added.

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, 'Tiger 3' stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles.

Produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Maneesh Sharma, the film hits the theatres on November 12 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu