topStoriesenglish2569259
NewsEntertainmentMovies
VICKY KAUSHAL

Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri's Starrer to Arrive in Theatres on August 25

The untitled film starring Vicky Kaushal and Tripti Dimri in lead roles went on floors in March 2022. The film is set for release in August 2023. 

Edited By:  Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Feb 03, 2023, 06:28 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri's Starrer to Arrive in Theatres on August 25

Mumbai: Filmmaker Karan Johar on Friday (Feb 3) announced that his next production venture starring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk will hit the cinema halls on August 25. Directed by Anand Tiwari of 'Maja Ma' fame, the yet untitled film is presented by Prime Video in association with Johar's Dharma Productions and Leo Media Collective.

"We're bringing together three absolute POWERHOUSES OF TALENT - Vicky Kaushal, Ammy Virk & Triptii Dimri, led by the supremely talented director Anand Tiwari. "Get ready, it will be entertainment unlimited as this yet to be titled film makes its way to the cinema halls on 25th August, 2023!" Johar posted on Instagram.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Details about the film's plot are currently under wraps. The team started filming for the movie in March last year.

Vicky will next be seen in 'Sam Bahadur', directed by Meghna Gulzar. Triptii, whose last release was Netflix movie 'Qala', will also been star Ranbir Kapoor-fronted 'Animal'.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Rocks dedicated to Shriram came from miles away
DNA Video
DNA: Daughters....who touched the peak in the midst of struggle
DNA Video
DNA: Budget accounting in the language of the 'Common Man'
DNA Video
DNA: Why was Australia scared of a 'capsule'?
DNA Video
DNA: Astronaut Kalpana Chawla died in 2003
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: This time's budget will bring happiness or sorrow?
DNA Video
DNA: For the first time in the history of cricket 'online' coach
DNA Video
DNA: When Shrikrishna Singh, the first CM of Bihar died in 1961
DNA Video
DNA: Historians will get evidence of Mahabharata
DNA Video
DNA: Video Analysis of Snowfall!