Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri's Starrer to Arrive in Theatres on August 25

Mumbai: Filmmaker Karan Johar on Friday (Feb 3) announced that his next production venture starring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk will hit the cinema halls on August 25. Directed by Anand Tiwari of 'Maja Ma' fame, the yet untitled film is presented by Prime Video in association with Johar's Dharma Productions and Leo Media Collective.

"We're bringing together three absolute POWERHOUSES OF TALENT - Vicky Kaushal, Ammy Virk & Triptii Dimri, led by the supremely talented director Anand Tiwari. "Get ready, it will be entertainment unlimited as this yet to be titled film makes its way to the cinema halls on 25th August, 2023!" Johar posted on Instagram.

Details about the film's plot are currently under wraps. The team started filming for the movie in March last year.

Vicky will next be seen in 'Sam Bahadur', directed by Meghna Gulzar. Triptii, whose last release was Netflix movie 'Qala', will also been star Ranbir Kapoor-fronted 'Animal'.