Vikrant Massey Starrer 'The Sabarmati Report Locks Release Date - Find Out!

New Delhi: The gritty teaser of The Sabarmati Report gave a glimpse of the incident that took place on the Sabarmati Express on the morning of 27th February 2002, near the Godhra railway station in the Indian state of Gujarat.

The film marks Vikrant Massey's first theatrical outing since 12th Fail. Remarkably, while 12th Fail was based on a real story, The Sabarmati Report is also inspired by true events. Amid rising anticipation for the film, the makers have announced its release date excitingly.

Finally, The release date of The Sabarmati Report, starring Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra, has been announced, and it’s indeed the biggest update of the day.

As the film will unfold the unknown facts that have been hidden for 22 years since the distressing incident on the Sabarmati Express, it has sparked a whole new conversation, with audiences eagerly anticipating the film’s portrayal of the real incident. Now, the excitement has further elevated with the announcement of the release date.

Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd presents, A Vikir Films Production, ‘The Sabarmati Report’ starring Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra, directed by Dheeraj Sarna and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan and Anshul Mohan.

The film will be released on 15th November 2024.