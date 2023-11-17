NEW DELHI: In a groundbreaking achievement, the Vidhu Vinod Chopra directorial, '12th Fail', starring Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar, is rapidly gaining momentum at the Box Office, poised to reach a net collection exceeding 40 crores in India.

'12th Fail' has captured the hearts of audiences nationwide, achieving a commendable net collection of 35.65 crore within just three weeks of its release. The film's compelling narrative and stellar performances have resonated strongly with viewers, solidifying its position as a must-watch cinematic experience.

Notably, '12th Fail' is breaking barriers as the first non-star cast success post-pandemic. Its global appeal is evident, with the worldwide gross box office standing at an impressive 45 crores.

Talking about the film, Vidhu Vinod Chopra earlier said in a statement, "In today's times, I wanted to tell a story of hope, a story of never giving up. "12th Fail" is all that and more. I laughed, cried, sang along, and had fun making this movie. I truly believe that this film will find a universal connect when it comes out in theatres."

'12th Fail' is based on Anurag Pathak's best-selling novel about the incredible journey of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and IRS officer Shraddha Joshi. The plot revolves around the struggle of a small-town boy, played by Vikrant, as he goes on to crack the prestigious UPSC exam.

The film was shot mainly at various locations in Agra Chambal, Delhi, Mussoorie and Mumbai. A major portion of the film was shot in the two education hubs for government job aspirants, Rajendra Nagar and Mukherjee Nagar. The shooting was wrapped up in December 2022.

\

Gunjan D. Bidani of Zee News gave 4 stars out of 5 and wrote "Not to be hyperbolic, but ‘12th Fail’ might be just perfect. To watch ‘12th Fail’ properly requires fortitude. Goes without saying that the film at its root is a deep deprivation of human fundamentals. The arc of Vidhu Vinod Chopra-directorial is a daily barrage of study load, tricky social dynamics, menial jobs for sustenance and raw spillage of emotions. It's an elusive sequence of blameless Manoj (Vikrant Massey) who’s determined to climb the ladder only to find - a shaking ground underneath."

The film, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, is now released in cinemas in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.