When Dilip Kumar refused a stunt double, ran beside a speeding train in 'Sagina Mahato'!

New Delhi: Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar departed for his heavenly abode on Wednesday, July 7, leaving behind a rich, irreplaceable cinematic legacy. The actor was known for bringing realism into Indian cinema and one interesting example of the same is his 1970 film 'Sagina Mahato' directed by Tapan Sinha, in which he performed his own stunts! In the Bengali film, the late actor was paired opposite his real-life wife Saira Banu. The plot of the movie revolved around the labour movements of 1942-43 while portraying an unusual love story between the two actors.

According to a Times of India report, the actor had performed his own stunt in the film even though the director had suggested a stunt double. He ran after a speeding train with the harsh winds blowing against his face and guess what? He aced the shot in one take!

"He was a wonderful actor and the first choice for playing Sagina. Baba was attracted towards his versatility and professionalism. He had liked the fact that Dilip Kumar could keep aside his stardom and get deeply into a character," Tapan Sinha's son Anindya told TOI.

The legendary Bollywood icon and doyen of Indian cinema, Dilip Kumar breathed his last on July 7, 2021, at 7.30 am. He was admitted to PD Hinduja hospital in Mumbai. The thespian was accorded full state honours and his last rites saw an ocean of fans and well-wishers paying respects on his final journey.

The 98-year-old actor was battling prolonged age-related health issues and all through this had his wife Saira Banu and close friends by his side.

In a career spanning almost 5 decades, Dilip Kumar worked in 65 movies, reportedly.

In 1991, Dilip Kumar was honoured with the Padma Bhushan for his contributions to Indian cinema. In 1994, he received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

In 1998, the Government of Pakistan honoured him with its highest civilian award the Nishan-e-Imtiaz.