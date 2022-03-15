हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Yami Gautam

Yami Gautam supports 'The Kashmir Files', says 'being married to a Kashmiri Pandit, I know the atrocities'

"It took us 32 years and a film to get to know the truth. Please watch and support #TheKashmirFiles," tweeted Yami Gautam.

Yami Gautam supports &#039;The Kashmir Files&#039;, says &#039;being married to a Kashmiri Pandit, I know the atrocities&#039;

Mumbai: Actor Yami Gautam and her husband-filmmaker Aditya Dhar have extended their support to Vivek Agnihotri`s latest directorial ‘The Kashmir Files’, which revolves around the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990. Taking to Twitter, Yami and Aditya shared their reviews of the film and urged people to give it a watch.

"You might have seen numerous videos of Kashmiri Pandits breaking down in the theatres after watching #TheKashmirFiles. The emotion is real. It shows how long we kept our pain and tragedy repressed as a community. We didn't have any shoulder to cry on and no ear to hear our pleas," Aditya tweeted.

Sharing her husband's tweet, Yami said her marriage to Aditya, a Kashmiri Pandit, has made her more aware of their exodus from the valley.

"Being married to a Kashmiri Pandit, I know first hand of the atrocities that this peace-loving community has gone through. But majority of the nation is still unaware. It took us 32 years and a film to get to know the truth. Please watch and support #TheKashmirFiles," she emphasised.

‘The Kashmir Files’ stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumaar, and others.

