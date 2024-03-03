Yami Gautam Surprises Fans By Going Live, Netizens Laud Her Performance In Article 370

New Delhi: Yami Gautam's 'Article 370' has glued the audiences to it with strong content. The leading and talented actress is receiving countless love and wishes from fans and audiences for her outstanding performance in the character of Zooni Haksar. From audiences and critics, everyone praised Yami's dedication and transformations in the film and it would be enormous to say that Yami Gautam has given Indian Cinema one of the major successes of the year 2024.

To celebrate the success of Article 370 and the love she is receiving for her performance, Yami Gautam recently surprised the fans and the audiences by going live on her social media account. The actress interacted with the fans and talked about the film Article 370.

As soon as she went live, the netizens flooded Yami Gautam's social media account with love and their excitement. An excited social media user commented, "Going with my 20 friend to watch your movie." A social media user congratulated Yami Gautam for the film and wrote, "Congratulations on the phenomenol success of your movie! It's truly well deserved" Another fan praised the movie and wrote, "Hello yami mam....your movie article 370 is amazing.. thank you for making such impactful films...kudos to you"

Praising the performance of Yami Gautam, a social media user wrote, "Jabardast acting by you. " Another fan wrote, "national award toh pakkaaa" A fan of Yami Gautam wrote, "I love the movie.Your acting is really mind-blowing. Specially the way how you were shooting with the guns. I love it" A user wrote, "Going today for 370 today again.. already watched!!" Another user wrote, "You were fabulous Yami ma'am." Praising the performance of Yami, a fan wrote, "You have done tremendous job" Another social media user wrote, "This was the best movie Yami has ever worked on" Another social media user wrote, "You were so phenomenol.. saw it yesterday finally!!!"

The perfection and dedication Yami Gautam has brought in Article 370 reflect on her performance. From the body language to the tonality and nature of the character, she learned everything. Yami Gautam has proved her one-woman show potential in Article 370. The actress is also an accomplished performer, and audiences love to watch her on screen. Her performance as Zooni Haksar in the film is proof of her extraordinary talent, which knows no limits, and also that she is capable of playing every kind of character.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Yami Gautam will be next seen in 'Dhoom Dhaam'.