Breast Cancer Awareness: An Overview by Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd

Every year, month of October is observed as breast cancer awareness month. Dr. Santosh Datar from Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd remarked, Breast cancer is one of the commonest type of cancers occurring in women globally. As per World Health Organization, in 2020, 2.3 million women were diagnosed with breast cancer and it caused 685000 deaths globally. As of the end of 2020, there are 7.8 million women living with diagnosis of breast cancer in the past 5 years. The data implies that it is the world’s most prevalent cancer. Breast cancer is prevalent in all countries in women at any age after puberty. The incidence and risk increase with age. Breast cancer is one of the commonest cancers in Indian women.

Breast Cancer – Risk factors

Breast cancer is known to occur in women with no risk factors. But the factors mentioned below increase the risk of breast cancer affliction

Breast Cancer – Symptoms

A new mass or lump in the breast

Any change in the breast appearance, shape and size

Any change in nipple size and appearance including sunken and inverted nipple

Unexplained swelling of the breast, especially on one side only

Dimpling, redness, pitting of skin of breast or pores on the skin that resembles an orange peel.

Clear or bloody discharge from nipple other than breast milk

Swelling of lymph nodes/glands in armpits or around the collar bone.

The above symptoms show the importance of regular self-breast examination

Breast Cancer - Treatment

Dr. Datar from Ziqitza remarked Breast cancer can be diagnosed by medical history, clinical examination, radiological examination and pathology tests. Breast cancer is managed by different modalities of treatment such as surgery, radiotherapy or chemotherapy. Early detection has a better chance of recovery and response to treatment is better. The choice of therapy will depend upon several factors and the treating doctor will decide what is best for the patient.

Breast Cancer – Prevention& Early Detection

Though breast cancer cannot be prevented 100 %, one can reduce the risk by following precautions

Having at least one pregnancy preferably before age of 30

Prolonged breastfeeding

Regular physical activity

Control of weight

Well-balanced nutritious diet rich in fibres, vegetables, salads and fruits

Avoidance of alcohol, tobacco and smoking

Avoidance of prolonged use of hormones

Avoidance of excessive radiation exposure.

Every woman should learn the technique of self-breast examination. It should be practised regularly as advised by the doctor. Periodic clinical examination and tests advised by doctors such as mammography can also help in early detection. Ziqitza Rajasthan also worked closely with Asha Workers to educate women about breast cancer.

Breast Cancer Awareness

Breast’s cancer awareness can be increased by following measures

Sustained campaigns on print and television media.

Campaigns on social media.

Health education sessions in hospitals, workplaces, public places, housing societies etc.

Self-breast examination technique with aid of videos, posters etc. for women’s groups.

Motivation for regular clinical examination and investigations for early detection.

Take Home Message

Breast Cancer is one of the commonest cancers in women but can occur in men also.

The woman should consult her doctor immediately in case of any breast-related symptoms.

Early detection has better chances of recovery.

Regular self-breast examination, periodic clinical examination and investigations can help in early detection.

Healthy life style and avoidance risk factors can reduce the risk of breast cancer.

Sustained awareness campaign is essential to reduce the disease burden

About Ziqitza Healthcare Limited

Ziqitza Healthcare Limited (ZHL) is the leading provider of Emergency Medical Services (EMS) in India since 2005. Our clients include hospitals, the Government and corporate clients in India & Gulf for varied EMS requirements like Ambulances, Medical Mobile units, telemedicine, and helplines. ZHL Rajasthan & Ziqitza limited Rajasthan also have appreciated Dr. Datar & his team at Ziqitza Healthcare for the observations made on Breast cancer Awareness. We are committed to saving lives. We do this by understanding our customers’ needs and providing the best possible solutions irrespective of their location or income. The company engages over 10,000 frontline health workers who are engaged in our services of ambulance operation, telemedicine helpline and medical rooms.

Ziqitza ’s focus on the vision of Saving Lives; Enhancing Lives has helped save more than 42 million lives and has transferred 2.5 lac corona patients and handled over 2 million telehealth calls. World Economic Forum has recognized Ziqitza Limited as one of India’s Top 50 covid-19 last-mile responders to the pandemic.

