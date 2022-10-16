Gold Price Today: Check 22-Carat and 24-Carat gold rate in your city

Gold prices have largely stabilised in the last two days across key markets in India. The prices have already decreased by around Rs 2000 per ten grams in the last few weeks and with the Dhanteras and Diwali festivities, the prices are likely to hover around the current rates. However, a rise in interest rates in America may further dampen yellow metal's spirit and the prices may go down.

In Uttar Pradesh, the gold prices are in the range of Rs 47000 to Rs 50,000. The 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 47,500 per 10 grams while the 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 49,900 per 10 grams.

In Ghaziabad, the 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 48,400 per 10 grams while in Kanpur, the 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 48,240 per 10 grams.

In Lucknow, the prices are a bit on the higher side as it costs Rs 49,390 per 10 grams while in Meerut the price is Rs 48,400 per 10 grams.

In Agra, 10 grams of 22-carat gold costs Rs 48,070 while in Varanasi, the same is priced at Rs 48,390. In Noida, 10 grams of the 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 48,390.

In the national capital Delhi, the 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 47,550 per 10 grams while the 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 49,930.

The 22-carat gold in Coimbatore stood at Rs 46,900 per 10 grams while the pure gold of 24-carat was priced at Rs 49,250, according to BankBazaar.

In Chennai, the 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 46,900 per 10 grams while the 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 49,250 per 10 grams.