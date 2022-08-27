New Delhi: On August 27, 2022, the price of 24 carat and 22 carat gold in India fell. As of Saturday, the price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in India is Rs 51,670, while 22 carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 47,330.

Gold prices have fluctuated in different Indian metro cities over the last 24 hours. Today's gold price in Chennai is Rs 51,285 for 24 carat (10 grams) and Rs 47,927 for 22 carat (10 grams). Read More: India's new digital lending rules disrupted fin-techs like Slice, UNI, more; firms plan strong pushback

The gold rate in the national capital of Delhi is Rs 52,140 for 24 carat (10 grams) and Rs 47,800 for 22 carat (10 grams). In Kolkata, the price of 24 carat (10 grams) gold is Rs 51,980, while 22 carat (10 grams) gold is Rs 47,650. In Mumbai, however, the price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 52,980, while the price of 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 47,650. Read More: ICICI bank hikes Interest rates on Fixed deposits above Rs 2 cr to 5 cr; Check NEW rates here

Today, 24 carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 51,980 in Bhubaneswar, while 22 carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 47,650. In the last 24 hours, the price of 24 carat (10 grams) and 22 carat (10 grams) gold has risen by Rs 160.