New Delhi: On July 16, 2022, the price of 24 carat and 22 carat gold in India fell by Rs 160. The gold price in India for 24 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 50,400 as of Saturday, while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 46,170.

Yesterday, the price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in India was Rs 50,560, while 22 carat gold (10 grams) was Rs 46,320.

Gold prices have fluctuated in major Indian metro cities over the last 24 hours. Today's gold price in Chennai is Rs 52,285 for 24 carat (10 grams) and Rs 47,927 for 22 carat (10 grams).

The gold price in the national capital is Rs 50,730 for 24 carat (10 grams) and Rs 46,500 for 22 carat (10 grams). In Kolkata, the price of 24 carat (10 grams) gold is Rs 50,730, whereas 22 carat (10 grams) gold is Rs 46,500. In Mumbai, however, the price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 50,730, while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 46,500.

On Saturday, 24 carat gold (10 grams) priced Rs 50,730 in Bhubaneswar, while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 46,500. The price of 24 carat (10 grams) and 22 carat gold has dropped by Rs 430 in the previous 24 hours (10 grams).

Internationally, Gold slipped on Friday and was headed for a fifth consecutive weekly loss, knocked down by the dollar`s overall strength amid prospects of steep rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,704.30 per ounce by 1750 GMT, and has lost around 2.2% so far this week. U.S. gold futures settled down 0.1% at $1,703.6.

The dollar eased, but held near a two-decade high, denting gold`s appeal among overseas investors and also gobbling up safe-haven flows amid slowdown fears.