Premature redemption of Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2016: Check redemption price and other details

New Delhi: The RBI had earlier this week said that the forthcoming due date of premature redemption of Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) Scheme is today (Wednesday, 17 November 2021).

Though the tenor of the Sovereign Gold Bond is 8 years, early encashment/redemption of the bond is allowed after fifth year from the date of issue on coupon payment dates. The bond will be tradable on Exchanges, if held in demat form. It can also be transferred to any other eligible investor.

“In terms of GOI Notification F.No. 4(16)-W&M/2016 dated October 20, 2016 (SGB 2016-17, Series III- Issue date November 17, 2016) of Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) Scheme, premature redemption of Gold Bond may be permitted after fifth year from the date of issue of such Gold Bond on the date on which interest is payable. Therefore, the forthcoming due date of premature redemption of the above tranche shall be November 17, 2021,” RBI said in a circular.

Further, the redemption price of SGB shall be based on the simple average closing gold price of 999 purity [published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association Ltd (IBJA)] of the week (Monday-Friday) preceding the date of redemption.

Accordingly, the redemption price for the premature redemption due on November 17, 2021 shall be Rs 4860 per unit of SGB based on the simple average of closing gold price for the week November 08-12, 2021.

Sovereign Gold Bonds are government securities denominated in grams of gold. They are substitutes for holding physical gold. Investors have to pay the issue price in cash and the bonds will be redeemed in cash on maturity. The Bond is issued by Reserve Bank on behalf of Government of India.

