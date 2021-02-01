हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Union budget 2021 Live Updates: FM Sitharaman, MoS Finance Anurag Thakur arrive at Parliament

Sitharaman, who had in her first budget in 2019 replaced leather briefcase that had been for decades used for carrying budget documents with a traditional red cloth 'bahi-khata', had earlier this month stated that the budget for the fiscal year beginning April will be "like never before".

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, February 1, 2021 - 10:18
Comments |

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to deliver her Budget speech that is expected to provide relief to the pandemic-hit common man as well as focus more on driving the economic recovery through higher spending on healthcare, infrastructure and defence amid rising tensions with neighbours.

As India emerges from the COVID-19 crisis, the ninth budget under the Modi government, including an interim one, is widely expected to focus on boosting spending on job creation and rural development, generous allocations for development schemes, putting more money in the hands of the average taxpayer and easing rules to attract foreign investments.

Stay tuned for Live Updates on Union Budget 2021

1 February 2021, 10:18 AM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, MoS Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur and senior officials of the Ministry of Finance, call on President Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan before presenting the Union Budget 2021-22.

1 February 2021, 10:13 AM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and MoS Finance & Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur arrive at the Parliament.

1 February 2021, 09:56 AM

Markets opened higher on Monday ahead of the Union Budget 2021-22 presentation in Parliament. The 30-share Sensex was trading higher by 443.06 points or 0.96 per cent at 46,728.83; and the broader Nifty was up 114.85 points or 0.84 per cent at 13,749.45.

1 February 2021, 09:43 AM

FM Nirmala Sitharaman and MoS Finance Anurag Thakur leave from Ministry of Finance. FM will present Union Budget 2021-22 at Parliament at 11 am.

1 February 2021, 09:34 AM

Departing from the usual practice, the Finance Minister will present and read out the Union Budget 2021-22 at the Parliament through a tab, instead of the traditional 'bahi khata'.

1 February 2021, 09:15 AM

While the headline stimulus was pegged at close to Rs 21 lakh crore, the actual fiscal impact of the economic packages works out to be about Rs 3.5 lakh crore (1.8 per cent of GDP).

1 February 2021, 09:15 AM

In response, the government announced a number of policy measures under Aatmanirbhar Bharat package 1.0, 2.0 and 3.0 to support the economy. The package was a combination of grant, equity and liquidity measures by the central government, state governments and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

1 February 2021, 09:14 AM

The pandemic struck at a time when the economy was already caught in the grip of a growth slowdown. GDP growth touched an 11-year low of 4 per cent in 2019-20. A steadily declining investment rate has been a major factor in causing deceleration prior to the coronavirus crisis.

1 February 2021, 09:14 AM

A sustainable economic revival will need a policy catalyst. That's where this budget assumes a special relevance.

1 February 2021, 09:13 AM

There is a larger consensus among economists that the annual GDP for FY21 will decline by 7-8 per cent, one of the weakest performances among the developing nations.

