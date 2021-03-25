हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Disha Patani

OMG! Disha Patani's scorching bikini pic from the beach is too hot to handle!

The fitness enthusiasts Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff have featured in 'Baaghi 2' together and fans would surely want to see them again on the big screens. 

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The bold and beautiful Disha Patani has a strong social media presence - and why not, after all fans love to follow her on Instagram. Her daily dose of fab pictures keeps her fandom on a high. 

Disha Patani recently dropped a bomb of a photo in a skin-coloured bikini from the beaches. Needless to say that the stunner looks super fit and hawwt! Take a look: 

Her smouldering picture got a comment from sister Khushboo Patani and Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff too.

With around 42.4 million followers on Insta, she surely has upped her game like a pro!

Although rumour mills are rife that Disha and actor Tiger Shroff are dating, the two always remain tight-lipped about their relationship status.

The fitness enthusiasts have featured in 'Baaghi 2' together and fans would surely want to see them again on the big screens. 

On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in 'Malang', which was helmed by Mohit Suri. The film turned out to be a money-spinner at the Box Office. 

Disha will next be seen in Salman Khan starrer 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'. The film is helmed by Prabhu Deva. Tiger, meanwhile, has released his first single track 'Unbelievable'. 

 

